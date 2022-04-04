Equinor Picks Technip Energies For Firefly Offshore Wind FEED
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has chosen Technip Energies to perform a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the offshore floating wind Firefly project, located 70 kilometers offshore the East Coast of South Korea.
Technip Energies said that the FEED contract covered the engineering of the floating wind turbine substructures for the proposed 800 megawatts offshore wind farm.
The design of the substructures will include Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15. With a capacity of 15 megawatts, INO15 technology is a three-column semi-submersible floater which is well suited for fabrication in large series. The substructure design is in alignment with Equinor's wind semi-design principles.
The Firefly wind farm is planned for an area of 2 x 30 square miles off the coast of the city of Ulsan in South Korea and will serve to feed the Korean grid. It is planned to be in operation in 2027.
“We are glad to have been awarded this FEED by our long-lasting client Equinor and that the INO15 floater technology has been selected for the development of the offshore wind farm,” Willy Gauttier, VP of Offshore Floating Wind at Technip Energies, said.
“It perfectly illustrates that engineering and technology will be key to accelerating the energy transition. Through the Firefly project, we are committed to supporting Equinor in its objective to reach an installed net renewables capacity of 12-16 gigawatts by 2030,” Gauttier added.
Equinor states on its website that two-thirds of the 12-16 gigawatts of net renewables capacity is planned to come from offshore wind.
“We are stepping up to become a global offshore wind major, and we see strong potential for offshore wind in South Korea, a country we consider to be an important market for floating offshore wind going forward. South Korea has large potential and offers attractive opportunities within offshore wind,” Equinor stated.
Last week, Equinor awarded Havfram a contract for performing a transport and installation study on the Firefly project.
At the time, Havram said that the Firefly project – with its 800MW – would be one of the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects globally.
Havram added that the Firefly project was both large and complex and that the company would aim to use its experience from the installation of some of the largest mooring systems globally as well as utilize its experience in the management of highly complex dynamic product installation activities.
The work will be performed from Havram’s Asia Pacific office in Perth, Australia. It is worth noting that the work on the study has already begun.
In addition, Havfram is building its presence in South Korea and is busy engaging with the local supply chain. The scope of the study includes transport and installation activities offshore as well as the supply and procurement of the inter-array cables and the mooring systems.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
