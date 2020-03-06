Equinor, Partners Complete North Sea Well

If the Northern Lights project is sanctioned, the well will be used for injection and storage of CO2.

Equinor and partners Shell and Total have finished drilling confirmation well 31/5-7 Eos south of the Troll field in the North Sea. The aim was to evaluate if the reservoir in the Johansen formation was suitable for CO₂ storage, according to the company.

“This is an important milestone in realizing the possibility of a CO₂ storage on the Norwegian continental shelf,” Geir Tungesvik, senior vice president for project development, said in a written statement.

The well is 2500 meters below the seabed, and it’s the first well drilled in exploitation license 001. If the Northern Lights project is sanctioned, the well will be used for injection and storage of CO₂.

“The preliminary results from the well so far have been positive. The drilling results will now be further analyzed before concluding,” Tungesvik added.

Extensive amounts of data have been acquired through coring, logging, sampling and a production test. To date, management has proven a sealing shale layer and the presence of good quality sandstone in the reservoir. The partners in Northern Lights are analyzing the results as part of the decision process.

In line with a shared vision to stimulate necessary development of future carbon, capture and storage projects, the partners have said that well data can be shared with external parties and the information will also be available for download.

The partners are planning for a potential investment decision in the spring of 2020.

