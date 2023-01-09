Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn

Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed.

Dagens Naeringsliv – commonly known as DN, a Norwegian newspaper specializing in business news, stated that the state-owned energy giant Equinor is contemplating to snap up oilfields held by the Canadian company.

Quoting sources close to the matter told DN that if Equinor wants to go ahead with the acquisition, it could be worth around NOK 15 billion – somewhere in the region of $1.51 billion.

This transaction has one more effect – an increase Equinor’s stake in the hotly anticipated, and increasingly controversial, Rosebank oilfield.

It is worth reminding that Sval Energi completed a $318 million deal last year for Suncor’s Norwegian business as part of a retreat from the North Sea. The Canadian group also confirmed in August it had kicked off a “sale process for its entire UK E&P portfolio.” Analysts predict that a full exit from the region is on the cards during this year.

The company had reportedly weighed the sale of some Norwegian and UK assets back in 2020, later settling a $290 million deal with EnQuest in February 2021 to offload a 26.9 percent stake in the North Sea’s Golden Eagle field.

In the UK, Suncor holds a 29.9 percent interest in CNOOC’s Buzzard field in the central North Sea, which delivers more than 22,000 barrels per day net to the company. It also has a 40 percent stake in the Rosebank development, which Equinor is aiming to take a final investment decision on this year.

Environmental opposition to the field has already begun to increase with calls for the UK Government to block its development.

As for Equinor’s shopping, the company could be in for CNOOC’s UK North Sea assets along with the move for Suncor’s assets. This possibility is a result of speculation that the Chinese oil and gas company is planning to pull out of the region.

DN previously said in October that Equinor was considering a deal, valued at some $2 – 3 billion, for the Chinese company’s North Sea fields, including Buzzard, one of the basin’s largest.

