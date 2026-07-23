Equinor Makes New Oil Discovery Near Johan Castberg

Equinor and its partners made a new oil discovery that they are now considering developing via existing infrastructure in the Johan Castberg field on Norway's side of the Barents Sea.

Equinor ASA and its partners made a new oil discovery that they are now considering developing via existing infrastructure in the Johan Castberg field on Norway's side of the Barents Sea, the country's upstream regulator said Thursday.

Preliminary estimates for Skrugard North Tubåen, or wildcat well 7220/5-EC-2 H, indicate recoverable resources of 7.6-10.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said in a statement.

The well was drilled about six kilometers (3.73 miles) north of the 7220/8-1 discovery of 2011 in Johan Castberg and 240 kilometers northwest of Hammerfest, according to the NOD.

"The licensees are considering whether it may be possible to tie the field back to the Johan Castberg field", the NOD said.

The new well was drilled to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Tubåen Formation. Well 7220/5-EC-2 H encountered an oil column of about 30 meters (98.43 feet) with "good to very good reservoir quality", the NOD said. The Tubåen Formation is 68 meters thick, it said.

The Transocean Enabler rig reached a vertical depth of 1,521 meters below sea level. Water depth at the site is 361 meters. Drilling was terminated in the Fruholmen Formation in the Upper Triassic.

"The oil/water contact was encountered at 1474 meters below sea level", the NOD said.

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"The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned", it said.

The new discovery is the 17th exploration well in production license 532, awarded 2009. Majority state-owned Equinor is license operator with a 46.3 percent stake. Vår Energi ASA owns 30 percent. The government's Petoro AS holds 23.7 percent.

Johan Castberg, the Nordic country's northernmost oilfield, started production in the first quarter of 2025 and reached its capacity of 220,000 barrels per day in June that year, according to Equinor.

"With Johan Castberg, we opened a new oil province in the Barents Sea one year ago", said Grete Haaland, Equinor director for Exploration and Production North. "It is encouraging that we are now making new discoveries in the area. We plan to drill one to two exploration wells annually in this region going forward to increase the resource base and maintain plateau production for a longer period".

Johan Castberg is only the third hydrocarbon development to have been put into production in the Norwegian Barents Sea, after Equinor-operated Snøhvit, which began production 2007, and Vår Energi-operated Goliat, which went online 2016, according to data from government website Norskpetroleum.no. According to an Equinor statement June 20, 2025 announcing full production at Johan Castberg, the field has raised deliveries from the Barents Sea by 150 percent.

The approved Johan Castberg development plan consists of the Skrugard, Havis and Drivis discoveries, proven between 2011 and 2013, according to Norskpetroleum.no.

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