Equinor Makes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Troll Field

The discovery is estimated to hold recoverable resources of 0.6-6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor ASA and its partners have struck an oil and gas discovery nine kilometers (5.59 miles) north of the Troll field on Norway’s side of the North Sea.

Well 35/11-31 S, the 24th exploration well drilled in production license 090, is estimated to hold recoverable resources of 0.1-1.1 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent, or 0.6-6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

Drilling, conducted by the COSL Innovator rig, primarily targeted reservoir rocks from the Late Jurassic (Sognefjord Formation) and, secondarily, the Middle Jurassic (Brent Group) and the Late Palaeocene.

“Well 35/11-31 S encountered a five-meter oil column in the Sognefjord Formation, about 36 meters of which consists of sandstone with very good reservoir properties”, the Directorate reported.

“A four-meter gas column was encountered in the secondary exploration target, in a 68-meter thick sandstone layer with moderate to good reservoir properties.

“In the Lista Formation, the well encountered aquiferous sandstone with very good reservoir properties.

“The well was not formation-tested, but extensive volumes of data and samples were collected.

“Well 35/11-31 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 2636 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Oseberg Formation from the Middle Jurassic.

“Water depth at the site is 354 meters, and the well has been permanently plugged and abandoned”.

Under production license 090, Norway’s majority state-owned Equinor is operator with a 45 percent stake through Equinor Energy AS. Var Energi ASA owns 40 percent. INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS has 15 percent.

Equinor said separately it would consider tying the new discovery back to existing or future infrastructure.

"These are discoveries in an interesting area with a well-developed infrastructure. In recent years, we have made several discoveries in the neighborhood, and we plan to further explore the area”, Geir Sortveit, Equinor senior vice president for exploration and production west of the Norwegian continental shelf, said in a statement online.

The other discoveries made in the area since 2019 are Echino South, Swisher, Rover North, Blasto, Toppand, Kveikje, Rover South, Heisenberg, Crino/Mulder, Rhombi and Ringand.

Echino South, discovered 2019, and Blasto, discovered 2021, as well as two smaller discoveries, form the Fram South project.

In June, the co-venturers agreed on a NOK-21 billion ($2.07 billion) investment to develop Fram South, planned to be a new source of gas for Europe, and forwarded a development plan to the Energy Ministry.

The project, a subsea tieback to the existing Troll C platform, holds estimated recoverable volumes of 116 million barrels of oil equivalent. Oil comprises 75 percent and gas 25 percent, according to Equinor. It expects the project to start production 2029.

Fram West and Fram East went onstream 2003 and 2006 respectively. Both are tied back to Troll C.

