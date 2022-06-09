Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
Shortly after the Snøfonn North discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, Equinor made another oil and gas discovery in the Skavl Stø exploration well.
The well was drilled 3 miles south-southeast of the discovery well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field, 130 miles northwest of Hammerfest.
Equinor is the operator of production license 532. The size of the discovery is preliminarily estimated at between 5-10 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Together with the other licensees, Vår Energi and Petoro, Equinor will consider tying the discovery into the Johan Castberg field.
“The drilling operation was safely and efficiently performed. The new discovery and information will be viewed in the light of other discoveries in the area, and together with our partners we will consider further development of the area,” says Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production North.
The news about the Snøfonn North oil discovery was published on May 25, about one year after the Isflak discovery in the same area. Skavl Stø will be further matured together with Snøfonn North along with Isflak and Skavl – discovered in 2014.
Skavl Stø is the thirteenth exploration well in the Castberg license. The production license was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009.
As for the Johan Castberg field is in the Barents Sea, some 60 miles north of the Snøhvit field, and consists of the Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis discoveries. The well was drilled by Transocean Enabler in a water depth of 1,180 – 1,280 feet.
Recoverable volumes at the field are estimated at between 450 and 650 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Johan Castberg FPSO and subsea facility are designed for producing 190,000 barrels per day and for a productive life of 30 years.
The field development concept includes the FPSO and an extensive subsea development with a total of 30 wells distributed on 10 templates and 2 satellite structures.
The Johan Castberg FPSO arrived in Norway on April 8. It is currently anchored at Aker Solutions’ quay on Stord, where the turret and processing modules will be installed during the spring and summer. They will then be hooked up, followed by commissioning and testing.
In recent company news, Equinor elected Michael D. Lewis as a new member of the company’s board of directors while Anne Drinkwater was elected as the deputy chair of the Equinor board.
Furthermore, the corporate assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair of the board in addition to the re-election of Anne Drinkwater, Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter, and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.
The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from July 1, 2022, and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2023.
