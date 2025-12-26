Equinor Makes Discovery Near Tyrihans Field

'The licensees will assess the discovery with a view toward a potential production well from the same location, with production over Tyrihans to the Kristin installation'.

Equinor ASA and its partners discovered more oil, condensate and natural gas in the Norwegian Sea about 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) southwest of Brønnøysund and near the producing Tyrihans field.

Preliminary calculation for well 6407/1-B-2 H indicates 200,000-1.3 million cubic meters (45.91 million cubic feet) or 1-8 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) reported.

"The licensees will assess the discovery with a view toward a potential production well from the same location, with production over Tyrihans to the Kristin installation", the upstream regulator said. Equinor-operated Tyrihans started production 2009 through the Kristin platform.

The discovery is the first exploration well drilled in production license 1121, awarded February 2021, according to the NOD.

The drilling campaign aimed to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic rocks primarily in the Garn Formation and secondarily in the Ile Formation.

"Well 6407/1-B-2-H encountered an approx. six-meter [19.69 feet] condensate/light oil column in the Garn Formation in sandstone with poor to moderate reservoir properties", the NOD said. "The well encountered an approx. 63-meter gas/condensate column in the Ile Formation in sandstone with poor to good reservoir properties. The well was not formation-tested.

"Well 6407/1-B-2 H was drilled to a measured depth of 4,590 meters (4,045 meters vertical depth) below sea level, and was terminated in the Ror Formation in the Middle Jurassic. Water depth at the site is 275 meters.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The well will now be temporarily plugged and abandoned".

The Transocean Encourage rig is leaving the site to drill a production well in the Equinor-operated Åsgard field.

Equinor operates license 1121, which expires February 2028, with a 40 percent stake. DNO ASA and Var Energi ASA each own 30 percent.

Earlier this month, Equinor announced two new gas and condensate discoveries in the Sleipner area on Norway's side of the North Sea.

Preliminary estimates for Lofn (well 15/5-8 S) and Langemann (15/5-8 A), in production license 1140, indicate 5-18 million cubic meters oil equivalent recoverable resources, or 30-110 million barrels, according to Equinor.

"These are Equinor's largest discoveries so far this year and can be developed for the European market through existing infrastructure", it said in an online statement December 5.

The discoveries sit between the Gudrun and Eirin fields and about 40 kilometers (24.85 miles) northwest of the Sleipner A processing, drilling and living quarters platform, according to Equinor. The platform is one of several installations serving the Sleipner gas and condensate fields Sleipner East (which started production 1993), Gungne (started up 1996) and Sleipner West (also put online 1996). Sleipner infrastructure also serves tie-in fields Sigyn (online since 2002), Volve (started up 2008), Gudrun (started up 2014) and Gina Krog (started up 2017).

Lofn and Langemann encountered gas and condensate in the Hugin Formation, which consists of sandstones with "good reservoir properties", Equinor said.

"The discoveries reduce uncertainty in several nearby prospects, which will now be further evaluated", it said.

In the third quarter Equinor made seven "commercial discoveries" in the Norwegian continental shelf, according to its quarterly report October 29.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com