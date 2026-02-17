Equinor Makes Discovery Near Gullfaks

Preliminary estimates placed the size of the discovery at 1.3-3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said.

Operator Equinor ASA and its partners have discovered oil and gas near the producing Gullfaks field on Norway's side of the North Sea.

Preliminary estimates placed the size of the Granat discovery, made in the first exploration well in production license (PL) 277, at 1.3-3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) reported Monday.

The upstream regulator said the licensees are considering tying the discovery back to existing infrastructure in Gullfaks. The Equinor-operated field started production December 1986 and features three integrated processing, drilling and accommodation facilities, according to information on government website Norskpetroleum.no.

Granat, or well 33/12-N-3 HH, and well 33/12-N-3 GH "were drilled in connection with drilling an oil development well on the Gullfaks Satellites (33/12-N-3 IH) in production license 152", the NOD said. The other well, in PL 152, turned up dry, it said.

Well 33/12-N-3 HH primarily aimed to prove hydrocarbons in reservoir rocks in the Tarbert Formation and secondarily targeted the Ness and Etive formations, all in the Middle Jurassic-age Brent Group, according to the NOD.

"Wellbore 33/12-N-3 HHT2 encountered a total of 153 meters [501.97 feet] in the Tarbert Formation with 58 meters of sandstone layers with moderate reservoir quality", the NOD said. "The wellbore encountered a total of 162 meters in the Ness Formation with 47 meters of sandstone layers with moderate to good reservoir properties, and a total of 26 meters of sandstone layers in the Etive Formation with poor to moderate reservoir properties.

"The Tarbert Formation contained gas, while the Ness and Etive formations were filled with oil/condensate.

"The well encountered a hydrocarbon column totaling 240 meters. The oil/water contact was not encountered".

An unstable hole led to termination with 3,275 meters of vertical depth drilled. "Technical sidetrack 33/12-3 HHT2 was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 7846 and 3715 meters, and was terminated in the Drake Formation", the NOD added.

Wells 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH, in waters 137 meters deep, have been permanently plugged and abandoned, it said.

Norway's majority state-owned Equinor operates PL 277, awarded 2002 and valid through 2036, and PL 152, awarded 1988 and valid through 2036, with a 51 percent stake through Equinor Energy AS. Petoro AS, also state-owned, holds 30 percent in each PL. OMV (Norge) AS has 19 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com