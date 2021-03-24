Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) makes the biggest discovery so far this year on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that it – along with its partners Var Energi, Idemitsu Petroleum, and Neptune Energy - has made the biggest discovery so far this year on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Preliminary estimates place the size of the find between 12 and 19 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent, or between 75 and 120 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, Equinor highlighted.

Exploration well 31/2-22 S struck a total oil column of around 30 meters in the upper part of the Sognefjord formation and an oil column of around 50 meters in the lower part of the Sognefjord formation, according to Equinor. Well 31/2-22 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,282 meters below sea level and a measured depth of 2,379 meters below sea level.

Equinor noted that, based on the quality of the resources and the proximity to existing infrastructure, the discovery can be developed and produced in line with Equinor’s climate goals. The company’s ambition is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from operated fields and onshore plants in Norway by 40 percent by 2030, compared to 2018.

“The discovery revitalizes one of the most mature areas on the NCS,” Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway, said in a company statement.

“With discoveries in four of four prospects in the Fram area during the past 18 months, we have proven volumes that in total will create considerable value for society,” he added.

“Equinor is already an industry leader in low-carbon production. The discoveries in the Fram area will help us reach our goal of a further 40 percent reduction by 2030 while maintaining the current production level,” Ashton continued.

Commenting on the find, Neptune Energy’s managing director in Norway, Odin Estensen said, “we are proud to be partnering with Equinor on such a significant discovery”.

“Blasto is the first of two exploration wells we will drill in the Fram area this year and fits with our strategy for exploration close to our existing infrastructure,” he added.

“These are important resources which can be brought into production quickly. It’s also a strategically important discovery for Neptune and underlines our commitment to continue growing our business in the Norwegian sector,” he continued.

Equinor holds a 45 percent operated interest in the discovery, with Var Energi AS holding a 25 percent stake, and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS and Neptune Energy Norge AS each holding a 15 percent interest.

