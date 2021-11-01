Equinor Makes 6th Norwegian Discovery in 2021

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) revealed Monday that it has made its sixth discovery on the Norwegian shelf this year.

Together with partners PGNiG Upstream Norway and Longboat Energy Norway, Equinor found oil in exploration well 6407 / 1-9 - Egyptian Vulture, the company outlined. Preliminary estimates show that between three and 10 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents have been proven in the well, corresponding to 19-62 million barrels, Equinor highlighted.

Well 6407 / 1-9 was drilled about six miles north of the Tyrihans field and around 14 miles east of the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea. The well was drilled vertically to a measured depth of 12,739 feet below sea level and encountered an estimated 118 foot oil column in sandstone in the Lange Formation, Equinor revealed.

The aim of the well was to detect hydrocarbons in sandstone reservoirs of the late Cretaceous age in the Lange Formation, Equinor highlighted. It will be evaluated for further appraisal and assessed for tie back to existing fields in the area, Equinor noted.

“Our ambition is to transform the shelf from an oil and gas province to a broad energy province that will ensure value creation from the shelf in the decades to come,” Kristin Westvik, area director for exploration and production north at Equinor, said in a company statement.

“In this ambition, our exploration activities are central,” Westvik went on to say, adding that future value creation will largely come from increased recovery from existing fields, and connection of new discoveries close to existing infrastructure.

Back in June, Equinor revealed that it and partners Var Energi and Aker BP had struck oil in production license 554. In April, Equinor announced that it and its partners Total E&P Norge AS and Var Energi had struck oil and gas in a new segment belonging to the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea and in March the company announced a “significant” oil discovery close to the Fram field in the North Sea. During the same month, Equinor and partners Var Energi and Petoro found oil in exploration well 7220/7-4 in production license 532 in the Barents Sea. Equinor’s first discovery this year was made near the Troll field in the North Sea.

