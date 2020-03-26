Equinor Launches $3B Action Plan
Equinor revealed Wednesday that it has launched a $3 billion action plan to strengthen its financial resilience in 2020.
The company is reducing its organic capital expenditure this year from $10-11 billion to around $8.5 billion and cutting exploration activity from around $1.4 billion to around $1 billion. It is also reducing operating costs for 2020 by around $700 million compared to original estimates.
These cost reductions come in addition to the suspension of buybacks under Equinor’s share buy-back program. The company announced this suspension on March 22, citing “current market conditions”.
According to Equinor, the company can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 with an average oil price around $25 per barrel for the remainder of the year. In 2014, Equinor needed an average oil price of around $100 per barrel to be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution.
“Equinor is in a strong financial position to handle market volatility and uncertainty,” Equinor President and CEO Eldar Saetre said in a company statement.
“Our strategy remains firm, and we are now taking actions to further strengthen our resilience in this situation with the spread of the coronavirus and low commodity prices,” he added.
“We have implemented measures to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and have so far been able to maintain production at all our fields. Safe operations remain our first priority in this situation,” Saetre continued.
Earlier this month, Equinor announced temporary changes to its corporate executive committee to respond to the virus outbreak.
Equinor is an international energy company present in more than 30 countries worldwide, according to its website. The business, which changed its name from Statoil to Equinor in 2018, is based in Norway and has over 21,000 employees, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Energy Survey Confirms Plunging Industry Activity
- Saudi-Russia Truce Would Be Too Late to Save OPEC+ Legacy
- Key Energy Services Names New President, CEO
- US and Saudi Arabia Talk Oil Stabilization
- Magnolia to Dial Back Spending for Rest of 2020
- Oceaneering Wins FLNG Contract
- Chevron Lummus Global Snags Asia Refinery Contract
- Saudi Rig Revamp Wraps Up
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Texas Regulator Considers Oil Output Cuts
- Oil Falls As Russia Reportedly Escalates Price War
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields