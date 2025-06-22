Equinor Kicks Off Production at Danish Solar Plant

Ingerslev A is BeGreen's first project to enter production since Equinor acquired the company in 2023.

Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA has begun producing electricity at its 65-megawatt (MW) Ingerslev A solar plant in Jutland, Denmark. The facility is operated by BeGreen, a wholly owned subsidiary.

“This is another step in our ambition to establish a profitable onshore renewables business in select markets across Europe and the Americas. Currently, we have around 1.2 GW of onshore capacity in production and under construction”, Anders Bade, senior vice president for onshore and markets in renewables at Equinor, said in a media release.

Ingerslev A is BeGreen’s first project to enter production since Equinor acquired the company in 2023. The launch of Ingerslev A means all four Equinor subsidiaries focusing on onshore renewables and battery storage now have operational assets, Equinor said.

“Our ownership of local companies provides a strong foundation for value creation by leveraging their on-the-ground expertise and maximizing synergies with our trading house, Danske Commodities”, Bade said.

Denmark-based Danske Commodities will sell the power generated from the Ingerslev A site on the open market in western Denmark, through the DK1 power market. The estimated annual production is 68 GWh.

The construction of Ingerslev A was completed within a year, demonstrating the swift project cycles characteristic of onshore renewables. The facility boasts over 100,000 solar panels and six on-site transformer stations, Equinor said.

The park has 107,562 bifacial solar modules and a single substation. These panels are designed to utilize sunlight from both sides - the direct sunlight on the front and the reflected light from the ground on the back. To maximize energy production even further, the panels are angled southwards and placed at an ideal tilt to capture the maximum amount of light throughout the year.

