Equinor in North Sea Offshore Wind Team Up

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), RWE Renewables, and Hydro REIN have signed a collaboration agreement for offshore wind in Norway.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), RWE Renewables, and Hydro REIN have signed a collaboration agreement for offshore wind in Norway, Equinor has announced.

The partners will jointly prepare and submit an application to the Norwegian authorities to develop a large-scale bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea, according to Equinor. The company noted that the partnership between the businesses represents a strong combination of experience and expertise from offshore wind development, energy market insight, and large-scale industrial project execution.

Equinor states that the Sørlige Nordsjø II area has among the best wind resources in the world with water depths between 173 feet and 229 feet. The area is said to have the potential to deliver a significant amount of renewable energy to countries aiming to transform their energy mix.

“The North Sea has among the world’s best wind resources,” Equinor’s executive vice president of New Energy Solutions, Pål Eitrheim, said in a company statement.

“A large-scale offshore wind farm at Sørlige Nordsjø II could play a key role in expanding the North Sea as an offshore energy hub and create new industrial opportunities for Norway as an energy nation,” Eitrheim added.

“Between Equinor, RWE, and Hydro we have the industrial capabilities, from the turbine to the consumer, to create value and supply renewable power to Europe,” the Equinor representative went on to say.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the chief executive officer RWE Renewables, said, “offshore wind is key for meeting the increasing demand for renewable power, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs”.

“We will bring our 20 years of experience and expertise in the offshore industry together with our partners Equinor and Hydro to contribute in delivering Norway’s offshore wind ambitions,” Dotzenrath added.

Arvid Moss, Hydro Energy’s executive vice president, said, “offshore wind will be an important component in the future energy mix to decarbonize Europe and reach the 2050 targets”.

“For Hydro, this cooperation is part of our strategy to diversify and explore growth opportunities in new energy. Through Hydro REIN, we bring our industrial capabilities and energy markets knowledge to the partnership, and we are happy to cooperate with RWE and Equinor,” Moss added.

“Together, we form a strong partnership for developing Sørlige Nordsjø II,” Moss went on to say.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com