Equinor in North Sea Offshore Wind Team Up
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), RWE Renewables, and Hydro REIN have signed a collaboration agreement for offshore wind in Norway, Equinor has announced.
The partners will jointly prepare and submit an application to the Norwegian authorities to develop a large-scale bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea, according to Equinor. The company noted that the partnership between the businesses represents a strong combination of experience and expertise from offshore wind development, energy market insight, and large-scale industrial project execution.
Equinor states that the Sørlige Nordsjø II area has among the best wind resources in the world with water depths between 173 feet and 229 feet. The area is said to have the potential to deliver a significant amount of renewable energy to countries aiming to transform their energy mix.
“The North Sea has among the world’s best wind resources,” Equinor’s executive vice president of New Energy Solutions, Pål Eitrheim, said in a company statement.
“A large-scale offshore wind farm at Sørlige Nordsjø II could play a key role in expanding the North Sea as an offshore energy hub and create new industrial opportunities for Norway as an energy nation,” Eitrheim added.
“Between Equinor, RWE, and Hydro we have the industrial capabilities, from the turbine to the consumer, to create value and supply renewable power to Europe,” the Equinor representative went on to say.
Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the chief executive officer RWE Renewables, said, “offshore wind is key for meeting the increasing demand for renewable power, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs”.
“We will bring our 20 years of experience and expertise in the offshore industry together with our partners Equinor and Hydro to contribute in delivering Norway’s offshore wind ambitions,” Dotzenrath added.
Arvid Moss, Hydro Energy’s executive vice president, said, “offshore wind will be an important component in the future energy mix to decarbonize Europe and reach the 2050 targets”.
“For Hydro, this cooperation is part of our strategy to diversify and explore growth opportunities in new energy. Through Hydro REIN, we bring our industrial capabilities and energy markets knowledge to the partnership, and we are happy to cooperate with RWE and Equinor,” Moss added.
“Together, we form a strong partnership for developing Sørlige Nordsjø II,” Moss went on to say.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Oil Demand Recovery in India Tough to Predict
- N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators
- Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor
- Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
- Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope
- Kinder Morgan Set to Add Clout
- Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Iran Awards $1.8B Gas Field Contract to Petropars