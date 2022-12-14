Equinor Gets New EVP Of International Exploration And Production

Philippe Francois Mathieu has been appointed as the executive vice president for Exploration and Production International with effect from January 1, 2023.

Philippe François Mathieu has been appointed as the executive vice president for Exploration and Production International with effect from January 1, 2023.

Mathieu succeeds Al Cook who will leave the company to pursue a CEO position outside the company. Mathieu comes from the position of a senior vice president of corporate strategy.

“I am very pleased to welcome Philippe to the corporate executive committee. He has a broad background from several senior leadership roles and has contributed to shape Equinor’s updated strategy and ambition to become a leading company in the energy transition. I am confident he will lead EPI into the future and bring valuable perspectives to the corporate executive committee,” says CEO Anders Opedal.

“I look very much forward to join the corporate executive committee to further develop our international portfolio, that has an important role for the realization of Equinor’s strategy in the energy transition,” adds Philippe Mathieu.

Mathieu has held several senior leadership roles across multiple business areas and geographies since joining Equinor in 1995. Before his role as SVP Corporate strategy, he was SVP Joint Operations support in Exploration and Production Norway from 2016-2019, SVP Corporate Finance 2014-2016, and SVP Business Development Midstream Infrastructure 2011-2014.

He has also held several senior positions within marketing and supply in commercializing gas contracts in both North Africa and Europe, including a posting in Algeria.

Mathieu holds a Civil Engineer Degree from Ecole Nationale des Travaux Publics de l’Etat as well as master’s in economics from Université Lumière Lyon and from University of California, Berkeley.

