Equinor Gets Green Light For Kristen South Development

Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved the development plan for the first phase of the Equinor-operated Kristin Sør (South) project in the Norwegian Sea.

The project is the first step in developing the resources south of the Kristin field, where there are several discoveries and prospects.

The development includes two structures, the Kristin Q segment and the Lavrans field east of the Kristin field. Kristin Q will be built based on an existing seabed frame on the field, while a new seabed frame will be built on the Lavrans field. The production from the project will be transported in pipes to the Kristin platform for processing.

“The Kristin Sør project is a good example of good resource management. Here, the companies create great value for the community when they utilize and extend the life of existing infrastructure,” says Minister of Petroleum and Energy Marte Mjøs Persen.

“The Kristin Sør project provides great value for the community and creates more jobs. This is good news for Norwegian companies and in Norwegian society in general. This development is also important for the further development of the petroleum resources on this part of Haltenbanken,” Persen added.

The planned start of production for the Kristin Sør project is in 2024. The investments related to the development are approximately $735 million and the expected production period is 11 years. The expected recoverable reserves are stated by the operator to be a total of approximately 58 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The gas will be exported through the piping system to the market in Europe. The oil will be transported to the market by ship via the storage vessel Åsgard C.

There is a greater resource potential in the area that the licensees will utilize through future phases for the Kristin Sør development. Future phases will go through a separate government approval process.

Operator Equinor estimates that around 60 percent of the investments in the development phase will go to procurement in Norway. The estimate is that it will create close to 3,950 man-years in the development phase and 56 man-years in the operational phase.

Equinor holds 54.82 percent in the field while Petoro, Vår Energi, and TotalEnergies hold 22.52, 16.66, and 6 percent, respectively.

To remind, the investment decision for the project was made and the development plan was submitted to Norwegian authorities at the end of June 2021.

Some contracts for the development of the project have already been awarded. Namely, Equinor chose Aker Solutions to deliver a subsea production system for Kristin Sør while TechnipFMC will supply rigid pipelines, static and dynamic umbilicals, as well as pipeline and marine installation of the subsea production facilities.

