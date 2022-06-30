Equinor, Fluxys Developing Massive CO2 Transport Project

Equinor and Fluxys have agreed to develop a major infrastructure project for transporting captured CO2 from emitters to safe storage sites in the North Sea, connecting Belgium to Norway.

Carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) is essential for achieving significant CO2 emission reductions. The project by Equinor and Fluxys is in the feasibility stage, with an investment decision expected by 2025, and offers the northwest European market a robust and flexible solution for large-scale decarbonization.

The project includes a 620-mile CO2 export trunkline operated by Equinor which will transport CO2 for safe and permanent storage under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf. The offshore trunkline will connect in Zeebrugge to an onshore CO2 transmission infrastructure built and operated by Fluxys.

The open-access CO2 transmission system will give emitters in Belgium and surrounding countries the opportunity to connect to safe and reliable CO2 stores in Norway. As it goes, liquefied CO2 shipped from neighboring hubs could be connected to the Zeebrugge facility, further increasing the geographical reach of the project.

A pipeline branch to the port of Dunkirk is also envisaged and additional connections to other northwest European countries will be assessed as well.

The joint initiative by Equinor and Fluxys aims to develop the CO2 infrastructure project ready for commissioning before the end of this decade. The offshore pipeline is planned to have a transport capacity of 20 to 40 million tons of CO2 per annum, meeting an emerging need for CCS from multiple European industrial players.

The large-scale pipeline transmission solution offers businesses an easy-to-use logistics chain from capture to storage. It is both efficient and economical for large volumes of CO2 and allows for ample operational flexibility.

Fluxys and Equinor will be engaging with interested parties such as major emitting industries to present the project.

“We are excited to launch the CO2 infrastructure project with Fluxys in Belgium. Together, we have the potential to enable large-scale decarbonization of European, carbon-intensive industries. With our partners, we can deliver an end-to-end CCS value chain. Equinor believes that CCS is vital to succeed with the energy transition and to reach net-zero by 2050,” Grete Tveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Low Carbon Solutions, said.

"We are delighted to launch the CO2 infrastructure project with Equinor. Together we offer strong and complementary know-how and expertise for providing a wide range of emitters in North-West Europe with a reliable and efficient carbon transmission and storage solution essential for achieving climate change objectives and ensuring the long-term viability of the economy. Our objective with the Equinor-Fluxys project is to offer a robust structural decarbonization solution and we now make the move to deliver,” Pascal De Buck, CEO of Fluxys, added.

