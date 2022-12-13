Equinor Fires Up Askeladd Field To Feed More Gas To Hammerfest LNG

Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 bcm of gas to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant.

Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 billion cubic meters of gas and two million cubic meters of condensate to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant.

Askeladd is a satellite field of the Snøhvit Field and was developed as a subsea tie-in to the Snøhvit facility and Hammerfest LNG. In the first phase, Askeladd consists of three wells in two templates, as well as a pipeline and umbilical tying back the new templates to existing facilities.

Snøhvit was discovered in 1984, and the original plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2002. It was the first field to be developed in the Barents Sea. The field includes the Snøhvit, Albatross, and Askeladd structures.

"Askeladd is now producing, the gas will help extend plateau production from Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya up to three years," says Thor Johan Haave, Equinor’s vice president of operations & maintenance at Hammerfest LNG.

During normal production, Hammerfest LNG delivers 18.4 million standard cubic meters of gas per day or 6.5 billion cubic meters per year. This corresponds to the needs of around 6.5 million European households, or 5 percent of all Norwegian gas exports.

"Hammerfest LNG delivers significant volumes to customers in Europe, and the gas from the Barents Sea reinforces our position as a predictable and reliable gas supplier. Askeladd and other projects in the region will ensure further value creation and production from Hammerfest LNG for decades,” Haave adds.

The project was originally completed in 2020, but the start-up had to wait until the Melkøya plant resumed operations after the fire the same year. The development was delivered on schedule and $65 million below the cost estimate of over $520 million.

"Just over 1.5 million person-hours of work have gone into the project, most of them performed by our suppliers. During the project period, Askeladd generated 250–300 person-years of work in Northern Norway, mainly in Hammerfest. In addition, many employees and suppliers have helped restart Hammerfest LNG, which makes it possible to phase in both Askeladd and future projects," Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, stated.

Askeladd is the first of several projects in the further development of the Snøhvit field and the infrastructure around Hammerfest. Next up is Askeladd West with two new wells tied back to existing infrastructure, before further development continues with onshore compression and electrification through the Snøhvit Future project.

Snøhvit is operated by Equinor which holds a 36.79 percent stake. Petoro, TotalEnergies, Neptune, and Wintershall DEA are partners in the project with 30, 18.4, 12, and 2.81 percent stakes, respectively.

