Equinor Exercises $1.3B Options

Equinor revealed Friday that, on behalf of its partners, the company is exercising options valued at around $1.3 billion (NOK 11.5 billion) for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations in Norway.

Deals with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS will be extended by three years from March 1, 2023, Equinor outlined. The original agreements were signed in 2016 and apply where Equinor is the operator or technical service provider, Equinor highlighted. The options cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by contract and will be the last options of the contracts, Equinor revealed.

“We are pleased about continuing the good cooperation we have had with our suppliers,” Equinor’s chief procurement officer, Mette H. Ottoy, said in a company statement.

“By exercising the options we can build on the suppliers’ knowhow of our installations and quickly test new cooperation models to achieve results,” Ohoy added in the statement.

“We will encourage a reduction in CO 2 emissions and costs through simplification, standardization, smart solutions and competitive local deliveries that will contribute to local ripple effects. The overall goal is that the enhanced cooperation will improve safety and produce results that will benefit both parties,” the Equinor representative went on to say.

Commenting on the deal, Linda L. Aase, the executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' electrification, maintenance and modifications business, said, “we are looking forward to continuing to deliver important maintenance and modifications services for Equinor in the years to come”.

“We will keep our strong focus on safety, low-carbon solutions, as well as continuous improvements and increased productivity in the work we deliver. This contract award is a great testament to the quality of service our teams have provided over many years,” Aase added.

“The agreement Equinor has trusted us with will enable a further development of our long-term strategic collaboration,” Aase continued.

Aibel’s president and CEO, Mads Andersen, said, “the frame agreement is very important for Aibel and represents a foundation in the extensive cooperation we have with Equinor”.

“The maintenance and modifications contract provides significant activity, not at least in North of Norway, and we are very pleased to have continued our long-term relationship with Equinor,” Andersen added.

“The agreement offers interesting tasks and good predictability for the approximately 1,000 employees who regularly work on M&M services from our offices, yard and on off- and onshore installations,” Andersen went on to say.

As of 2020, Equinor had 41 operated fields and platforms in Norway and produced 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the country, according to its website. The business employed 18,238 people in Norway during the same year, Equinor’s site highlights.

