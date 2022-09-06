Equinor Ends Involvement in Russia with Kharyaga Project Exit

Equinor has finalized its full exit from the Khrayaga project, the last remaining project in Russia it was involved in. In May 2022, the company agreed to exit the four joint ventures it had with Rosneft and made the decision to leave the Kharyaga project.

As part of the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has, in compliance with applicable sanctions, covered decommissioning liabilities accrued and owed by Equinor over the years. Following the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has no remaining assets or projects in Russia.

Earlier this year, in February, the company’s board of directors made a decision to halt investments into Russian projects and started the process of exiting all its Russian joint ventures. In a company statement at the time, Equinor highlighted that it expected that the decision to start the process of exiting joint ventures in the country would impact the book value of Equinor’s Russian assets and lead to impairments.

“We are all deeply troubled by the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world, and we are thinking of all those who are suffering because of the military action,” Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor, said in a company statement at the end of February.

Equinor was among many energy majors that turned away from Russian projects following the country’s attack on Ukraine. Same as Equinor, bp said in February it will exit its 19.75 percent shareholding in Rosneft, which it has held since 2013. The company’s officials that have been part of Rosneft’s board, CEO Bernard Looney and former bp group chief executive Bob Dudley both resigned from Rosneft board.

Following Equinor and bp, Shell made a decision in March to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and LNG “in a phased manner”.

As an immediate first step, the company said it will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil, shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

Near the end of August, Exxon Mobil made its first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country.

Exxon has been trying to exit the Sakhalin-1 project in the country’s Far East since March but was stalled by a presidential decree earlier this month. Russia’s state-owned Rosneft PJSC said the dispute could be resolved if Exxon resumes normal operations at the project.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com