Equinor Dishes Out Over $2 Billion In Contracts

Equinor is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger for integrated drilling and well services on its fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

At the same time, the company is extending its contracts for additional services with the same companies and 13 other suppliers. The contracts will apply for two years from June 1, 2022.

The contract extension for drilling services has an estimated total value of approximately $1,48 billion and will give work to around 2,000 people distributed on 18 fixed platforms and 12 mobile rigs.

The total value of specialist services in the same period is calculated at close to $634 million. The specialist services will employ some 600 people.

“Long-term supplier relations have proved to be important in an industry swaying rapidly between good and more challenging times. It ensures predictability and is important to develop this industry in a safe, efficient, and sustainable way. We are pleased to extend these contracts, and it’s an expression of the good collaboration with our suppliers. These contracts are central in our value creation on the NCS,” says Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer at Equinor.

In the drilling service contracts established in 2018, the services were gathered in one contract format, giving one supplier the main responsibility for integrated drilling services, cementing and pumping, drilling and completion fluids, electrical logging, and completion on each installation.

“We see clear benefits from integrated contracts. They have been fundamental to modernizing the way we work, both by the establishment of operations centers, solving tasks jointly across disciplines, and applying new technologies for close communication between the offshore and onshore organizations,” says Erik G. Kirkemo, Equinor’s senior vice president for drilling & well operations.

“The integrated contracts are well complemented by the framework contracts for specialist services. We are well pleased with the contracts we are extending, and look forward to continuing our joint improvement work,” Kirkemo added.

As for the drilling service contracts, Baker Hughes won deals that will see the company work on Equinor’s Grane A, Oseberg B - C - East - South, Visund A, Heidrun A, and Johan Sverdrup fields and platforms. The company will also work on the Transocean Equinox, Transocean Endurance, Noble Lloyd Noble, Deepsea Atlantic, Rowan Stavanger, and Askepott rigs.

Halliburton will work on Njord A, Heidrun A, Snorre A - B, and Kvitebjørn A fields and platforms as well as on the Noble Lloyd Noble, Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage, and Transocean Spitsbergen rigs.

The third company – Schlumberger – won work on Gullfaks A - B - C, Kvitebjørn A, Statfjord A - B - C, Visund A, and Johan Sverdrup fields and platforms. It will also provide services aboard the Deepsea Stavanger, Askeladden, Noble Lloyd Noble, COSL Promoter, Deepsea Aberdeen, and Transocean Enabler rigs.

One thing that pops out here is the fact that some fields and or rigs are covered by multiple companies. This means that the work on those assets will be done under a shared delivery scheme.

It is worth noting that the specialist service contracts will be extended with Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Ramex, NOV Wellbore Technologies, Petroleum Technology Company, TCO, Interwell, Welltec Oilfield Services, Roxar Flow Measurement, Sekal, Archer Oiltools, Silixa, Tendeka, and Ardyne.

The specialist services include electrical submersible pumps, downhole monitoring, tubing conveyed perforation, wired drill pipe, liner hanger, additional completion equipment and services, sand screens, fiber optics, fishing services, downhole mechanical isolation, multilateral technology, coring services, one trip steerable drilling liner system, and expandable hydraulic screens.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com