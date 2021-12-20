Equinor Continues As Operator Of Next Barents Sea Production Hub

On the initiative from Lundin Energy, Equinor will be continuing as the operator in the operations phase for the Barents Sea Wisting field.

On the initiative from Lundin Energy, Equinor has entered into an agreement where the Norwegian major will be continuing as the operator in the operations phase for the Barents Sea Wisting field.

Equinor has been the operator of the Wisting field development phase since December 1, 2019, when it took operatorship from OMV. The company will continue its Wisting operatorship into the operations phase following an investment decision for the project.

The Wisting license partners will continue to mature the project towards a scheduled investment decision at the end of 2022. An impact assessment is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

Lundin Energy also increased its interest in the Wisting project development – the next Barents Sea production hub. Lundin completed the previously announced transaction to acquire a further 25 percent working interest from OMV in the Wisting development for $320 million. The acquisition is effective from January 1, 2021.

One of the key terms of this agreement includes Lundin’s proposal to Equinor to retain operatorship of the Wisting development into the operations phase, to allow for operational synergies. Equinor has accepted this proposal.

“We are ready to continue our operatorship into the operations phase of the Wisting field, as proposed by Lundin Energy. We will ensure safe and efficient operation of the Wisting field, in close cooperation with our license partners,” said Kristin Westvik, senior vice president for Exploration and production in Equinor.

“This agreement further strengthens the relationship between Equinor and Lundin Energy and sets out a strong collaboration for exploration and operations in what will be the next Barents Sea production hub,” added Charlotte Berge, director of Field Development in Lundin Energy Norway.

It has also been agreed for Lundin to become the operator for the exploration acreage surrounding Wisting (PL1133 and PL1134), including an increase in its working interest to 35 percent. The operatorship for the licenses is scheduled to be returned to Equinor in a field development phase.

Lundin will also collaborate further with Equinor in the Wisting development by secondment of its employees into key technical and operational positions within the Wisting project.

As for Wisting, the project is located in the Hoop area of the Barents Sea, around 190 miles from the Norwegian mainland. Volumes are estimated at 440 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Last month, Equinor booked Aker Solutions to provide front-end design- and engineering for a circular FPSO solution. The FEED contract also includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction, and integration of the topside for the FPSO.

Equinor also hired several companies which would work on the project. These include FMC Kongsberg Subsea, Technip Norge, OneSubsea Processing, IKM Ocean Design, Subsea 7, NOV, and Baker Hughes. Project investments are estimated to be in the range of $7.1 - $8.8 billion.

