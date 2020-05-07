Equinor Completes Lundin Divestiture

This photo shows a view of the Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway. Photo by Ole Jørgen Bratland. PHOTO SOURCE: Equinor

The Norway-headquartered multinational Equinor ASA reported Tuesday that it has divested the remainder of its minority shareholding in Sweden-based Lundin Energy AB.

Having divested approximately 14 million shares – or approximately 4.88 percent – of Lundin for approximately SEK 3.3 billion (US$335.2 million), Equinor no longer holds shares in Lundin.

The share sale represents Equinor’s most recent move to reduce its Lundin ownership. In July 2019, the company divested a 16-percent shareholding in the Swedish firm, Equinor CFO Lars Christian Bacher remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. At the time, Equinor obtained a 2.6-percent stake in the Johan Sverdrup field.

Bacher called the Lundin shareholding a “successful investment” for his company.

“We have created significant value and increased our direct exposure in the Johan Sverdrup field,” stated Bacher. “Although we are no longer a shareholder in Lundin, we continue to consider the company a strong partner on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

Considered a “‘North Sea giant,’” the Johan Sverdrup field began production on Oct. 5, 2019, Rigzone reported last fall. Equinor has stated the field likely holds 2.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent and yield up to 660,000 barrels per day once production plateaus during the second phase of development. The two-phase development will comprise a total of five fixed platforms.

According to Equinor’s website, Johan Sverdrup – located at Utsira High in the North Sea approximately 99 miles (160 kilometers) west of Stavanger, Norway – should reach Phase 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company added that the field, which will account for nearly one-third of Norway’s oil output during the second phase, will receive much of its power from shore-based hydroelectricity.

Equinor operates Johan Sverdrup and holds a 42.6267-percent interest in the field, according to Lundin, which owns a 20-percent stake. Other Johan Sverdrup partners include Total (8.44 percent), Petoro (17.36 percent) and Aker BP (11.5733 percent), Lundin’s website states.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.