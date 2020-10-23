Equinor CFO Resigns

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) revealed Friday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lars Christian Bacher, has resigned.

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) revealed Friday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lars Christian Bacher, has resigned from his position, effective November 1.

Svein Skeie has been appointed acting executive vice president and chief financial officer and will become a member of Equinor’s corporate executive committee, reporting to the chief executive officer. Bacher will remain employed with the company until May 31, 2021.

Bacher joined Equinor in 1991 and has held a number of leadership positions. He previously worked as a senior vice president and country manager for Equinor’s Canadian operations, until he was appointed executive vice president for Development & Production International. He has been the company’s CFO since August 1, 2018.

Skeie currently serves as the senior vice president for CFO performance management and control. Having joined Equinor in 1996, Skeie has held several leadership positions within finance, business development and economic analysis, including as senior vice president for CFO Finance, and vice president for international business development, project execution and economic analysis.

“After almost 30 years of exciting challenges at Equinor, it is time to look ahead at new opportunities outside the company,” Bacher said in a company statement.

“I am thankful for the interesting roles that the company has given me over the years,” he added.

Eldar Saetre, the president and chief executive officer of Equinor, said, “I want to thank Lars Christian for his strong contribution to the development and management of Equinor”.

“Lars Christian has through his career successfully delivered in his important operative leadership roles both on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally,” he added.

“I also want to use this opportunity to welcome Svein to the corporate executive committee. With his long-standing experience from the CFO area and other leadership positions in the company, he is highly respected both in and outside Equinor,” Saetre went on to state.

