Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850MM

Equinor UK Limited has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Suncor Energy UK Limited for a total consideration of $850 million.

In a statement posted on its website, Equinor highlighted that the deal includes a 29.89 percent non-operated interest in the Buzzard oil field, an additional 40 percent stake in the Rosebank development, and Suncor employees based in the UK who work with the assets.

The transaction, which Equinor pointed out is subject to relevant regulatory approvals, will add approximately 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity share in 2023 and “create synergies with Equinor’s existing operations”, the company outlined.

Buzzard, which is operated by CNOOC International, is currently producing at approximately 60,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, Equinor highlighted. The expected recoverable resources at Rosebank, which is operated by Equinor, are approximately 300 million barrels of oil, according to the company, which noted that $250 million of the consideration is contingent upon a final investment decision for Rosebank. Completion of the deal would see Equinor’s stake in the project rise to 80 percent.

“This transaction is in line with Equinor’s strategy of optimizing our oil and gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries,” Philippe Mathieu, Equinor’s Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production International, said in a company statement.

“We are building on our longstanding position as a broad energy partner to the UK, strengthening our position as a reliable energy provider in Europe, while continuing to deliver on our ambition of becoming a net-zero company,” he added.

Clear Example

In a statement posted on its website, Suncor Energy said it had entered into a share purchase agreement with Equinor UK Limited for the sale of Suncor Energy UK Limited, which it noted includes Suncor’s non-operated offshore interests in the North Sea.

“The decision to sell our UK exploration and production business is a clear example of our commitment to optimize our asset portfolio,” Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Suncor, said in a company statement.

“Having the right ‘fit and focus’ in our portfolio enables us to both ensure effective capital allocation consistent with our strategic objectives and to focus our organization on delivering value in the rest of our portfolio, including our exploration and production business in East Coast Canada,” Smith added in the statement.

Rigzone has asked UK industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) for comment on the Equinor-Suncor deal. At the time of writing, Rigzone has not yet received a response from OEUK.

Recent Deals

Earlier this month, Equinor announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire equity interest in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram, and Kvitebjørn area in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf from Wellesley Petroleum AS. The transaction adds an additional 18.8 percent in Grosbeak, 45 percent in Toppand, 40 percent in Atlantis and 20 percent in Røver Nord and Røver Sør, Equinor highlighted.

Back in February, Equinor revealed that it had entered into an agreement with Liwathon for the sale of the Equinor South Riding Point oil terminal at the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. Equinor bought the terminal in 2009.

Also during February, Suncor Energy announced that it had closed a transaction to purchase an additional 14.65 percent working interest in the Fort Hills Project from Teck Resources Limited. Following the deal, Suncor and its affiliate’s aggregate share in the project is 68.76 percent, Suncor pointed out, adding that it is the operator of the Fort Hills Project through an operating services contract.

