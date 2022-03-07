Equinor, BP Transforming Terminal In Brooklyn Into Offshore Wind Hub

Equinor and BP will turn the storied South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, into a major regional hub for offshore wind.

Equinor and BP will turn the storied South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) complex in Brooklyn, New York, into a major regional hub for offshore wind.

Under the agreement, the terminal will transform into an offshore wind port capable of staging and assembling the largest, most sophisticated offshore wind technology components for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects and the growing U.S. offshore industry on the East Coast.

The agreement was co-signed by terminal operator Sustainable South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SSBMT) and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

The offshore wind projects on the U.S. east coast are key building blocks to accelerate profitable growth in renewables and Equinor’s ambition to install 12-16 GW of renewables capacity by 2030.

Equinor and BP will create an operations and maintenance hub and staging area at the complex, with a total investment of $200-250 million in infrastructure upgrades, while also pursuing the development of the terminal as a low-emissions facility.

The port will become a staging facility for Equinor and BP’s Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects that will supply 3.3 gigawatts (GWs) of energy – enough to power nearly two million New York homes – as well as become a go-to destination for future offshore wind projects in the region.

“This agreement marks a major step forward in our commitment to New York State to both provide renewable power and to spark fresh economic activity while creating enduring jobs,” said Siri Espedal Kindem, President of Equinor Wind U.S.

“With the support of NYCEDC, SSBMT, and our partners in the community, Equinor and BP are ready and eager to invest in the revitalization of SBMT, a historic port that will soon become a major part of New York’s energy future. New York has shown unflagging determination to become a focal point of the region’s offshore wind industry, and this agreement offers tangible evidence that this vision is quickly coming to life,” Kindem added.

“Today marks the first of many positive ripple effects from this project – and we want them to reverberate far and wide. As we reinvent energy, we also want to help reinvent the communities that help deliver it by investing in the skills and capabilities needed. By creating this regional hub, we can do just that, and it brings us all one step closer to delivering this incredible offshore wind development,” Felipe Arbelaez, BP’s senior vice president for zero-carbon energy, stated.

At approximately 73.1 acres, the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will be one of the largest dedicated offshore wind port facilities in the United States. It is the only industrial waterfront site in the New York City area with the capacity to accommodate wind turbine generator staging and assembly activities at the scale required by component manufacturers.

Regarding the two projects, Empire Wind is located 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island and spans 80,000 acres, with water depths of between approximately 75 and 135 feet. The lease was acquired in 2017. The project’s two phases, Empire Wind 1 and 2, have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW – 816 and 1,260 MW.

Beacon Wind is located more than 60 miles east of Montauk Point and 20 miles south of Nantucket and covers 128,000 acres. The lease was acquired in 2019 and has the potential to be developed with a total capacity of more than 2 GW. This first phase, Beacon Wind 1, is currently under development; it will have an installed capacity of 1,230 MW.

