Equinor Awards Kinewell Multi-Year Software Deal Extension

Kinewell Energy has secured a multi-year deal extension from Norwegian energy major Equinor for the use of its offshore wind cost optimization software, KLOC. Kinewell said in a media release that the extension comes on the back of a four-year collaboration between the two companies.

Kinewell said its Kinewell Layout Optimization of Cable (KLOC) software employs AI-driven technology to quickly create optimized inter-array cable layouts for offshore wind farms. KLOC leverages sophisticated optimization algorithms to deliver economically efficient layouts with enhanced reliability, generally achieving savings of approximately 20 percent on cable system capital expenditures, all while simplifying the early-stage development process, Kinewell said.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global partnership with Equinor has been renewed, and as a result, Equinor will continue to leverage the significant savings in both cost and time that our software delivers”, Andrew Jenkins, CEO and Founder of Kinewell Energy, said. “With a typical 1 GW offshore wind farm’s inter-array cable system costing around USD $140m, our KLOC software provides very significant project savings”.

Kinewell noted Equinor powers around 750,000 UK homes through three wind farms: Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon, and the floating wind farm Hywind Scotland. In partnership with SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn, it is building the world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, and plans to expand the Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal sites.

Kinewell describes itself as a specialist in optimization using AI and advanced mathematics to create innovative technologies that deliver scalable value and foster social and environmental progress.

