Equinor Awards Batch Of Deals For Offshore Vessels
Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has awarded six contracts to five shipowners for a total value of more than $235 million including options.
The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster Shipping, Island Offshore, Eidesvik, Remøy Shipping, and Skansi Offshore.
The contracts will take effect before the end of 2022, have a three-year firm period and three one-year options. The vessels will support Equinor’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The vessels involved in the contract are the Island Crusader, Stril Luna, Stril Mar, Rem Hrist, Kongsborg, and Viking Avant.
“We are pleased to secure contracts with suppliers which have a solid safety culture, and the necessary capabilities to ensure safe and efficient operations for Equinor. Long-term commitments are mutually beneficial to Equinor and our suppliers. They ensure predictability and form the foundation for innovative solutions to improve on all aspects of our collaboration, including reduction of emissions from our operations,” says Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.
Also, the Norwegian energy major has extended a contract for the Island Clipper with Island Offshore for four years which is a combined platform supply vessel and walk-to-work vessel. Island Clipper has supported the Oseberg field in the past and is scheduled to also work on the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.
As part of the agreement, there is a joint commitment to pursue possibilities to modify the Island Crusader and Kongsborg vessels to be powered by ammonia fuel. This will be carried out in two separate projects involving several sub-suppliers throughout the maritime industry. The overall goal is to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent through the use of ammonia fuel. All six vessels either have or will get, a battery installed for hybrid operations.
The agreements include the requirement for the vessels to employ one cadet or ordinary seaman for each shift, as a recruitment contribution to the maritime industry.
“We are dependent on supply vessels like these to support our more than 40 fields in operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and we look forward to collaborating with the ship owners and crews for many years to come." I am especially pleased that we are jointly investigating opportunities for further CO2 reductions,” says Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president for joint operations support at Equinor.
