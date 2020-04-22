Equinor Appoints New Exploration Leader

Equinor revealed Wednesday that it has appointed a new exploration leader.

Tore Loseth will become the company’s acting executive vice president of exploration, and will join the corporate executive committee (CEC) in this capacity, as Tim Dodson steps down from the executive VP of exploration role, which he has held since 2011.

Dodson is taking on the role of VP of strategy execution in global strategy and business development from June 1.

Loseth, who joined Equinor in 2001, comes from the position of senior vice president of exploration of international onshore, which he has held since October 2017. Prior to this, he served as senior vice president of exploration of the Gulf of Mexico, based in Houston.

“I take this opportunity to thank Tim for his long-standing contribution to corporate leadership and the executive committee of Equinor,” Equinor’s chief executive officer Eldar Saetre said in a company statement.

“I’m glad we can continue to capitalize on Tim’s deep experience and broad understanding of Equinor in his new role in the GSB strategy team and I wish him all the best,” he added.

“At the same time, I welcome Tore to the CEC. He brings strong leadership and international experience to the team, and I look forward to working with Tore in his new role,” Saetre continued.

According to its website, Equinor has worldwide exploration activities and an aim of positioning itself as one of the leading global exploration companies. The company discovered 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent from 2011 to 2015 and has made 13 high impact discoveries since 2011, its website shows.

Earlier this month, Equinor revealed that it had encountered oil in the Monument exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The well found approximately 200 feet of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone, according to the company.

