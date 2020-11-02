Equinor Announces Net Zero Goal
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) announced Monday its ambition to become a net-zero energy company by 2050.
The goal – which includes scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, where scope 3 emissions represent a calculation of indirect emissions from customers’ use of Equinor’s equity production volumes - demonstrates Equinor’s continued commitment to long-term value creation in support of the Paris Agreement, the company highlighted.
Earlier this year, Equinor announced plans to achieve carbon neutral global operations by 2030 and to reduce absolute GHG emissions in Norway to near zero by 2050. The company also outlined a strategy for growth within renewables, as well as a new net carbon intensity ambition.
“Equinor is committed to being a leader in the energy transition,” Anders Opedal, who officially took over the position of chief executive officer and president of Equinor on Monday, said in a company statement.
“It is a sound business strategy to ensure long-term competitiveness during a period of profound changes in the energy systems as society moves towards net zero. Over the coming months, we will update our strategy to continue to create value for our shareholders and to realize this ambition,” he added.
“Equinor has for years demonstrated an ability to deliver on climate ambitions and has a strong track record on lowering emissions from oil and gas. Now, we are ready to further strengthen our climate ambitions, aiming to reach net zero by 2050,” Opedal went on to say.
Equinor expects to deliver an average annual oil and gas production growth of around three percent from 2019 to 2026. The business is preparing for an expected gradual decline in global demand for oil and gas from around 2030 onwards, however, and notes that value creation, not volume replacement, is and will be guiding Equinor’s decisions. The company outlined that, in the longer term, it expects to produce less oil and gas than today.
