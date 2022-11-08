Equinor And Hitachi To Accelerate Energy Transition

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has signed a strategic collaboration with Hitachi Energy to collaborate on electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide.

The agreement underlines both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition and advance a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system.

It builds on the two companies’ long and successful collaboration over many decades. During that time, Hitachi Energy has provided Equinor with power grid solutions and pioneering technologies on several projects, such as Dogger Bank A, B, and C, the world’s largest offshore wind farm on completion as well as Troll A – the world's first HVDC power-from-shore connection.

Initial areas of focus for the collaboration include developing standardized base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current and alternating current transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to mainland power grids.

“Hitachi Energy has been a reliable supplier to Equinor for many years. This strategic collaboration agreement is a signal of joint ambitions to increase our competitiveness in the ongoing energy transition. Standardization of technical solutions will be a key to succeed, and we look forward to improving together with Hitachi Energy” said Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement at Equinor.

“Equinor has a clear strategic direction to develop even closer collaboration with key suppliers vital to realizing our projects. We are very pleased to enter such a relationship with Hitachi Energy, which will shape how we work together for many years to come,” added Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer at Equinor.

“We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s leading energy companies and to help Equinor achieve its ambition of becoming net-zero by mid-century,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Together we make a strong team that will support the society to reach the goal of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable energy future for all.”

The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions.

