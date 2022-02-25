Equinor, Altera Agree To Send Knarr FPSO On Rosbank Field

Rigzone has received confirmation from Equinor and Altera regarding a signed agreement for the use of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO on the Rosebank field.

Rigzone has received confirmation from Equinor and Altera Infrastructure regarding a signed agreement that could result in the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO being used for the Rosebank project in the UK North Sea.

The Rosebank field, which could be the next destination for the still-under contract Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, is located 80 miles northwest of the Shetland Islands. It is operated by Equinor, with Suncor and Siccar Point as its partners. The initial discovery well was drilled by Chevron in 2004. Equinor bought the U.S. company’s stake in 2019.

It is dubbed as one of the largest undeveloped oil fields in the North Sea, with more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.

The Petrojarl Knarr FPSO is currently busy with Shell on the Knarr field. Its previous contract extension was supposed to keep it busy until March this year but Altera's financial report claims that the FPSO will stop production around May 1, and begin decommissioning activities.

There has been no indication that Shell would be extending the deal as of yet. To remind, Shell submitted a plan to close the field in 2020 but the final end of field life timing has not been set.

The project has been planned for a while and Chevron was supposed to flow first oil from Rosebank in 2024. The development plan for the field included a new 100,000 bpd and 80 MMcfd FPSO with the ability to store around 1 million barrels. None of it came to pass as Chevron exited the project.

Rigzone contacted Altera Infrastructure and Equinor to check the status of the project and confirm media reports regarding the use of the Petrojar Knarr on the field.

“We can confirm that we, on behalf of the Rosebank partners, have signed an FEED agreement for the redeployment of the Petrojarl Knarr with Altera. We have not yet made a final investment decision. We are in good dialogue with the [Oil and Gas Authority] on the next steps,” an Equinor spokesperson said.

Altera also responded to Rigzone by stating: “We can only confirm that we have a FEED agreement for a potential redeployment of the Petrojarl Knarr. […] We are pleased to be part of this project. The Rosebank field with its harsh environment is a good fit for the asset and we look forward to working closely with Equinor through the FEED phase towards FID to ensure a potential redeployment of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO with sustainable, low-emission solutions.”

It is not known when exactly the FID will be made since Equinor’s plans were extinguished due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If everything happened according to plan, and there was no pandemic, Equinor scheduled the FID decision to be made in the spring of 2022. First oil also remains a mystery but sources are claiming that the target set for the project is either 2027 or 2028.

