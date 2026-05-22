Equinor, Aker BP Agree Stakes Swap in North Sea, Barents Sea

'The parties will seek alignment on key areas of joint interest on the Norwegian continental shelf, with the aim of speeding up the development of resources to uphold high production levels and unlock value'.

Aker BP ASA and Equinor ASA have executed a collaboration agreement that includes an exchange of interests in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

"The parties will seek alignment on key areas of joint interest on the NCS [Norwegian continental shelf], with the aim of speeding up the development of resources to uphold high production levels and unlock value", Norway’s majority state-owned Equinor said in an online statement.

"As a first step the parties have agreed on a set of transactions in the Troll-Fram (Ringvei Vest), Yggdrasil and Wisting areas that will strengthen alignment on future developments".

In Ringvei West on Norway’s side of the North Sea, Aker BP will obtain a 19 percent ownership in PL 248C, which contains the Swisher discovery; PL 630, proven through the Toppand well; PL 923, which holds the Røver Nord and Røver Sør discoveries; PL 925, which contains the Grosbeak discovery; PL 090JS; and PL 248I.

"Ringvei Vest is expected to be a cluster development operated by Equinor in the Troll-Fram area of the North Sea", Aker BP, majority owned by Aker ASA and BP PLC, said separately. "The project targets multiple discoveries across the area. Aker BP already holds a 19 percent interest in license PL 293B (Kveikje), which is expected to be included in the development".

Equinor ASA will also farm down 38.16 percent in license P2343 on the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea to Aker BP. Equinor will retain 61.84 percent.

The UK license is next to Norwegian license PL 1249, where Aker BP owns 38.16 percent and Equinor 32 percent. The companies said Aker BP’s entry into the UK license allows for a joint development of the Omega Alfa discovery and the remaining resources in the Frigg field, which both straddle Norwegian and British waters. Frigg was put into production 1977 but shut down 2004, according to information on government website Norskpetroleum.no.

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"Omega Alfa has materially increased the prospectivity of the Frigg structure, including on the UK side of the border", said Aker BP chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik. "With a more balanced ownership position, we can now advance exploration drilling to test that potential, which could add meaningfully to the Yggdrasil resource base and support our ambition of producing more than one billion barrels from the area".

Aker BP noted, "Development of these resources is expected to require a coordinated cross-border development approach".

"The license position also provides exposure to additional exploration potential on the UK side", Aker BP added. "In the event of further discoveries, potential developments are expected to be tied back to the Yggdrasil area, leveraging existing infrastructure and supporting improved resource recovery".

On the other hand, Equinor will obtain an additional 7.5 percent in PL 537 and PL 537B on Norway’s section of the Barents Sea. As a result, "Equinor will increase its ownership in the Wisting discovery from 35 percent to 42.5 percent and further strengthen its position in the largest undeveloped discovery on the NCS", Equinor said. Aker BP will retain 27.5 percent.

The partners expect to reach a final investment decision on Wisting next year.

As part of the transactions, which need regulatory approvals, Aker BP will pay Equinor $23 million.

"Equinor and Aker BP have identified key areas to increase value creation from discoveries that have not yet been developed for production on the Norwegian continental shelf", said Kjetil Hove, Equinor executive vice president for exploration and production in Norway.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com