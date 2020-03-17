EQT Trims Capital Budget Again

EQT has now decreased its 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $200 million since October of last year.

EQT Corp., which bills itself as the largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., reported Monday that it is lowering its 2020 capital expenditure guidance by approximately $75 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company also stated that it has executed an agreement to permanently release some of its gas transportation capacity.

“With a stronger organizational, technological and operational foundation established, we are capable of quickly modifying our business plans to adapt to the current environment,” commented EQT President and CEO Toby Rice in a written statement. “Today’s operational updates reflect our evolution.”

Regarding the capex decrease, EQT stated that it has reduced development activity in its Ohio Utica operations The roughly $75 million drop in expected 2020 capital spending brings this year’s guidance to a range of $1.075 to $1.175 billion, the firm noted. EQT added that schedule and well design optimization should prevent the shift in activity from affecting its 2020 production guidance of 1,450 to 1,500 billion cubic feet equivalent.

EQT pointed out the latest capital spending revision translates into a total 2020 capex guidance decline of approximately $200 million since October 2019.

In addition, EQT stated that it has entered into an agreement with a third-party to permanently release firm transportation obligations of approximately 400 million cubic feet per day – roughly 15 percent of EQT’s current portfolio.

Given the deal, EQT noted that it has also entered into sales agreements facilitating gas deliveries to the same premium markets. The company pointed out its corporate-wide transmission expense should fall by approximately four cents per thousand cubic feet equivalent; however, it added that weakened average differentials should largely offset the lower transportation expense.

In conjunction with the agreement, EQT stated that it improved its liquidity outlook by eliminating approximately $350 million on potential collateral posting requirements. As a result, the firm reported that its current collateral exposure has decreased from $1.4 billion to $1.1 billion. It also noted that the company’s aggregate collateral level remains at a “comfortable” $600 million.

“While we believe the recent OPEC actions impacting the global oil markets will drive fundamental improvements to the U.S. natural gas sector, EQT will continue to execute strategic initiatives which position us to successfully navigate a volatile commodity environment,” remarked Rice. “With over 95 percent of EQT’s production base comprised of natural gas, a strong hedge position for 2020 and the continued optimization of our internal operational and financial framework, EQT is well positioned for near-term durability and long-term sustainability.”

