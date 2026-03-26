E&Ps Flag Iran War in Latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey

The Iran war was highlighted by several exploration and production companies in the 'comments' section of the first quarter 2026 Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

The Iran war was highlighted by several exploration and production companies in the ‘comments’ section of the first quarter 2026 Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released recently.

While some firms outlined that there had been some positive effects from the conflict, the vast majority outlined that the war is harming exploration and production companies.

“Volatility has increased due to geopolitical events,” one exploration and production company said in the comments section, which the survey pointed out showed comments that had been edited for grammar and clarity.

“The second- and third-order effects of this volatility and the commodity supply and price shock have yet to be determined, but the focus on energy security over the coming years should position U.S. producers well on the global stage,” this company added.

“U.S. shale has the capacity to grow production, likely significantly if needed, should this price environment remain,” it continued.

Another company noted that the war “will help profits this year,” but added that “it remains to be seen if these will offset last year’s losses”.

A separate company said the war “has caused a very temporary (and welcome) uptick in oil prices” but warned that “these will drop back as soon as hostilities end”.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Another exploration and production firm noted in the comments section, “between the historic January winter storm and the Iran war, our company strategy of selling into the spot market has been affirmed by these recent events”.

“Fundamentally, we understand the premium that comes with one-off events like these, but they are still meaningful to our bottom line and also move the needle fundamentally per commodity,” it added.

On the negative end, one exploration and production company highlighted in the comments section of the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey that the Iran conflict “has increased uncertainty globally, and here in Lower 48 as well”.

Another company warned that, “if the strait doesn’t open in the next two weeks”, it thinks we’re looking at $170 per barrel oil “and basically guaranteed recession”.

One more exploration and production company stated in the survey that the Strait of Hormuz “adds complexity”.

“How sustainable are current oil prices? Hard to make long-term commitments or to ‘drill, baby, drill’,” it added.

Another company said “the volatility across all the commodities is just insane and makes planning very difficult”.

A separate exploration and production company warned that, “in the quarter ahead, all pricing is uncertain until safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz can be achieved”.

“I would think any short- or long-term planning has been put on hold for the next two to three months,” this company added.

One more company said the war in Iran “is wreaking havoc in industry”, while another pointed out that “the uncertainty over the duration of the conflict in Iran as well as the impact of curtailment … on Middle Eastern oil production” are issues affecting its business.

Another exploration and production company warned that conflict with Iran “makes everything a wild card”.

Rigzone has contacted the White House, the U.S. Department of Energy, the American Petroleum Institute, and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment on the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone.

The Dallas Fed states on its website that it conducts the Dallas Fed Energy Survey quarterly to obtain a timely assessment of energy activity among oil and gas firms located or headquartered in the Eleventh District. The Eleventh District encompasses Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico, the site highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com