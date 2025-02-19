EPointZero, Masdar, TotalEnergies Partner on Sustainable Energy Solutions

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar, TotalEnergies SE and EPointZero have signed a new agreement to improve clean energy access in developing economies across Africa and Asia.

The three companies said in a joint media release that under the Framework for Action agreement, Masdar and TotalEnergies will strengthen their cooperation to provide reliable and sustainable electricity to local communities in Africa and support its long-term energy systems transformation, and jointly develop new clean energy opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, TotalEnergies and EPointZero will explore partnership opportunities to support India’s clean energy ambitions, including through solar, wind, and energy storage, the companies said.

The agreement was signed at the third plenary meeting of the UAE-France High-Level Business Council in Paris by Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, TotalEnergies President for Gas Renewable and Power Stéphane Michel, and IHC Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Peter Abraam, the media release said.

“Enabled by the strength of the UAE-France bilateral relationship, Masdar is proud to be working with TotalEnergies to help deliver clean energy access across Southeast Asia and Africa. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to empowering local communities, driving socio-economic growth and sustainable progress, and advancing the global energy transformation. It is heartening to see the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence signed last week, and we look forward to continuing to utilize cutting-edge clean energy technologies to drive access and sustainable growth”, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said.

“By supporting the development of the country’s Oil and Gas reserves, TotalEnergies has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi for more than 80 Years. We are now delighted to extend our partnership with Abu Dhabi to the development of renewable energies in emerging markets in Asia and Africa”, Stéphane Michel, President for Gas Renewable and Power at TotalEnergies, added. “Combining the strengths, expertise, and reach of Masdar, EPointZero, and TotalEnergies will certainly enable each partner to accelerate their growth and improve the quality of their investment in those fast-developing markets where renewable energies are key to those countries' Energy Transition”.

“This partnership deepens UAE-France ties and advances our shared commitment to advancing the global energy transition. By combining the expertise of Masdar, TotalEnergies, and EPointZero, we are expanding clean energy access in emerging markets, accelerating decarbonization, and driving economic growth. Our collaboration across India, Africa, and Asia will scale up renewables and energy storage, ensuring reliable, sustainable power for millions", Mariam Almheiri, chief executive of 2PointZero, said. 2PointZero is the decarbonization arm of EPointZero.

