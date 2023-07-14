EPA Fines Callon Petroleum Unit $1.3MM for Emissions Violations
The USA Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined Callon Petroleum subsidiary Callon Permian LLC roughly $1.3 million for excess emissions at the company’s oil and gas facilities in the West Texas Permian Basin, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday.
The EPA detected emissions from tanks, flares, and other equipment using a helicopter equipped with a special infrared camera that detects hydrocarbon leaks. Callon Permian failed to comply with requirements for flares, tanks, and combustors, as well as general requirements of the federally approved Texas State Implementation Plan, the agency said.
In a consent agreement and final order issued by the EPA, Callon Permian is required to do site-specific corrective actions, inspections, equipment upgrades, and permitting and operations reviews. The settlement also requires the company to conduct optical gas imaging surveys at each of its facilities, tank pressure monitoring, and combustion control device monitoring to ensure future compliance.
According to the statement, Callon Permian will perform corrective actions at 13 of the company’s oil and gas facilities in the West Texas Permian Basin, resulting in an estimated reduction of over 1.2 million pounds of volatile organic compound emissions, which “contribute to the formation of ozone (smog), which can result in health problems such as asthma, lung infections, bronchitis, and cancer”, the EPA said. The settlement will also reduce an estimated 4.6 million pounds of methane emissions.
“This settlement will help protect residents of the Permian Basin from hazardous emissions and sends a strong message to facilities in the area that violate the health standards outlined in the Clean Air Act”, EPA Regional Administrator Earthea Nance said. “By using state-of-the-art technology and helicopter surveillance, we are able to detect these hazardous emissions over a large geographic area. EPA will continue to deliver cleaner air for communities by holding companies accountable through enforcement and compliance.”
According to the company website, Callon Petroleum has an acreage position of approximately 145,000 net acres in the core of the Permian Basin. Its operations are focused on the oil-weighted Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas. The company has predominantly focused on the horizontal development of several prospective intervals including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp and Bone Springs in the Delaware Basin. In the Midland Basin, the company’s primary intervals include the Wolfcamp and Spraberry shales.
Recent Asset Transactions
Callon Petroleum recently closed its acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating LLC, according to an earlier news release.
Callon Petroleum paid $249 million in cash and approximately 6.3 million shares of Callon Petroleum common stock to Percussion. For the sale of its Eagle Ford assets, Callon Petroleum received $551 million in cash from Ridgemar at the closing of the sale. Both transactions reflect an effectivity date of January 1, 2023 and are subject to customary post-closing adjustments, the news release said.
"We are excited to announce the completion of another important strategic move for Callon and its shareholders. Through these two transactions, we have created a singular focus on the Permian Basin, reduced our absolute debt position, and kicked off a shareholder return plan," Callon Petroleum CEO and President Joe Gatto said. "The bolt-on Percussion transaction improves our Delaware inventory depth and also lowers our cost structure.”
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- EIA Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- This Is the Goldilocks Price for Oil
- NextDecade Greenlights Texas LNG Export Facility
- New Zealand's Gas Reserves Could Be Used Up in 10 Years: Government
- USA to Grant $90MM for Crafting of Local Energy Efficiency Codes
- Eco Farms Out 6.25 Percent of South Africa Block
- TransAlta to Fully Acquire Its Majority-Held Wind Power Firm
- OPEC Sees Even Tighter Oil Market in 2024 as Demand Climbs
- Supply Outages Drive Oil Prices to 11 Week High
- Fossil Fuel Demand for Electricity May Have Peaked Globally
- Oil is Hard to Quit, Even in Norway
- North America Adds Rigs Again
- Has Texas Heat Affected Oil and Gas Operations?
- Saudis Sensitive to Weak Level of Demand
- Caribbean States Urge Lifting of Sanctions on Venezuela
- Analyst Sees No Realistic Prospect of Iran Nuclear Deal Being Restored
- Russia Linked Oil Tanker Fleet Vanishes Even Faster Than It Grew
- Libya Posts Around $7B in Oil Revenue for First Six Months
- USA Has Raised CCS Development Grants to $777MM Since 2021
- Biden Touts Enphase Energy Investments as Bidenomics in Action
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?