EPA Fines Callon Petroleum Unit $1.3MM for Emissions Violations

The USA Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined Callon Petroleum subsidiary Callon Permian LLC roughly $1.3 million for excess emissions at the company’s oil and gas facilities in the West Texas Permian Basin, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday.

The EPA detected emissions from tanks, flares, and other equipment using a helicopter equipped with a special infrared camera that detects hydrocarbon leaks. Callon Permian failed to comply with requirements for flares, tanks, and combustors, as well as general requirements of the federally approved Texas State Implementation Plan, the agency said.

In a consent agreement and final order issued by the EPA, Callon Permian is required to do site-specific corrective actions, inspections, equipment upgrades, and permitting and operations reviews. The settlement also requires the company to conduct optical gas imaging surveys at each of its facilities, tank pressure monitoring, and combustion control device monitoring to ensure future compliance.

According to the statement, Callon Permian will perform corrective actions at 13 of the company’s oil and gas facilities in the West Texas Permian Basin, resulting in an estimated reduction of over 1.2 million pounds of volatile organic compound emissions, which “contribute to the formation of ozone (smog), which can result in health problems such as asthma, lung infections, bronchitis, and cancer”, the EPA said. The settlement will also reduce an estimated 4.6 million pounds of methane emissions.

“This settlement will help protect residents of the Permian Basin from hazardous emissions and sends a strong message to facilities in the area that violate the health standards outlined in the Clean Air Act”, EPA Regional Administrator Earthea Nance said. “By using state-of-the-art technology and helicopter surveillance, we are able to detect these hazardous emissions over a large geographic area. EPA will continue to deliver cleaner air for communities by holding companies accountable through enforcement and compliance.”

According to the company website, Callon Petroleum has an acreage position of approximately 145,000 net acres in the core of the Permian Basin. Its operations are focused on the oil-weighted Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas. The company has predominantly focused on the horizontal development of several prospective intervals including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp and Bone Springs in the Delaware Basin. In the Midland Basin, the company’s primary intervals include the Wolfcamp and Spraberry shales.

Recent Asset Transactions

Callon Petroleum recently closed its acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating LLC, according to an earlier news release.

Callon Petroleum paid $249 million in cash and approximately 6.3 million shares of Callon Petroleum common stock to Percussion. For the sale of its Eagle Ford assets, Callon Petroleum received $551 million in cash from Ridgemar at the closing of the sale. Both transactions reflect an effectivity date of January 1, 2023 and are subject to customary post-closing adjustments, the news release said.

"We are excited to announce the completion of another important strategic move for Callon and its shareholders. Through these two transactions, we have created a singular focus on the Permian Basin, reduced our absolute debt position, and kicked off a shareholder return plan," Callon Petroleum CEO and President Joe Gatto said. "The bolt-on Percussion transaction improves our Delaware inventory depth and also lowers our cost structure.”

