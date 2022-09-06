EPA Denies Permit For Proposed Bluewater Terminal In Texas

The EPA has denied a permit for an offshore oil terminal proposed on the Gulf Coast, ruling that the Bluewater Texas terminal would need to reduce its air pollution by about 95 pct.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has denied a permit for a major offshore oil terminal proposed on the Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi, ruling that the Bluewater Texas terminal would need to reduce its toxic air pollution by about 95 percent.

The Bluewater Texas offshore terminal, proposed in the Gulf about 25 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, is designed to handle 1.9 million barrels of crude oil per day from crude oil tankers, which would connect with the port via floating oil hoses.

Bluewater Texas Terminal LLC applied to the EPA for a Clean Air Act permit to build the offshore oil terminal on May 30, 2019. It was supposed to export up to 384 million barrels of crude oil per year on large tanker ships.

“We are relieved that EPA listened to the public and decided that this ridiculous project needs pollution controls after all,” said Gabriel Clark-Leach, Attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, which objected to the permit with a coalition of 15 allied organizations. “EPA’s regulations require marine vessel loading operations—like the Bluewater port—to reduce toxic air pollution by 95 percent. The application of this rule will reduce the amount of pollution the Bluewater terminal – if it is built — will emit by a whopping 18,000 tons each year.”

On November 12, 2020, EPA released a draft air pollution control permit for the terminal that would allow Bluewater to emit around 19,000 tons per year of emissions, 833 tons per year of air pollutants annually, including 66 tons per year of benzene, Environmental Integrity Project explained.

In written comments submitted to the EPA on January 11, 2021, the environmental groups argued that EPA must amend the draft permit to require pollution controls that would reduce Bluewater’s emissions by at least 95 percent. The groups argued that these controls, including vapor recovery and vapor combustion systems, are legally mandated under the Clean Air Act.

On September 1, EPA’s Region Six Office in Dallas wrote to Bluewater Texas Terminals LLC asking the company to withdraw its proposed permit and submit a new proposal that would meet the requirements for a reduction in air pollutants. EPA said it agreed with the argument made by the environmental groups that “the proposed project […] should be required to reduce hazardous air pollutants emissions by 95 percent.”

The environmental and community groups objecting to the permit were the Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas, Center for Biological Diversity, Clean Economy Coalition of Corpus Christi, Environment Texas, Errol Summerlin, For the Greater Good, Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend, Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association, Islander Green Team, Public Citizen, Texas Campaign for the Environment, the Sierra Club, and the Surfrider Foundation.

