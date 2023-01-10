EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has told Rigzone that it has not decided to halt the discretionary Redesignation of Portions of the Permian Basin for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) action.
“Rather, we have placed it in the ‘pending’ portion of the Regulatory Agenda to focus on non-discretionary actions,” an EPA spokesperson said late Monday.
“Removing an action from the Regulatory Agenda requires a notification in the Federal Register,” the spokesperson added.
In a statement sent to Rigzone late last week, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) noted that, within a new regulatory agenda released by the Biden administration, the EPA “seemingly … dropped its pursuit of imposing ‘discretionary redesignation’ of air quality conditions in the Permian Basin”.
“We are relieved to learn that the EPA at this time has decided not to pursue policy changes that would designate portions of the Permian Basin as being in ‘nonattainment’ of federal air standards, something our association has fiercely advocated against,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO, said in the statement.
“Over the past several years, our industry has made monumental steps in reducing air pollutants, and oil and gas producers are already taking the steps needed to improve air quality. In fact, according to a recent study by Texans for Natural Gas, a TIPRO campaign, between 2011 and 2021, methane emissions intensity fell by more than 76 percent in the Permian Basin,” Longanecker added.
“If the administration and EPA want to craft successful policy moving forward, they should be partnering with private industry in a collaborative manner to help advance emissions reduction efforts, not forcing them through unneeded and onerous regulatory mandates,” he continued.
In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on the same day, Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), said, “the decision by the EPA to not pursue designation of the Permian Basin as a non-attainment area for the ozone standard is the correct one”.
“The wide-open spaces of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico are home to the oil and natural gas that fuel our economy and enhance modern life. Carbon dioxide, methane, and other related emissions have been declining substantially over the last few years and operators are focused on continued good environmental stewardship,” Staples added.
“In fact, oil produced in the Permian Basin is among the cleanest in the world according to its lower carbon intensity. Excessive government regulation is unnecessary and stifles affordable and reliable energy supplies. The oil and natural gas industry remains committed to making smart choices to improve air quality in this region and deliver the resources that are indispensable to our state, nation, and world,” Staples continued.
If allowed to proceed, the EPA’s actions in the Permian Basin could result in “draconian regulations” that would directly interfere with 40 percent of all oil produced in the U.S., the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott noted last week.
“The Permian Basin is the crown jewel of Texas' mighty oil and gas industry, and the State of Texas will do whatever it takes to protect its production and the hundreds of thousands of good-paying energy jobs in our state,” Abbott said.
“While it is encouraging news that the Biden administration has backed down on this disastrous plan, Texas remains ready to fight any job-killing attacks on our critical oil and gas industry. Texas is, and always will be, a pro-energy state, and we will keep a watchful eye for any potential changes or attacks by President Biden that could jeopardize affordable energy prices and the livelihoods of hardworking Texans,” he added.
Rigzone has asked the Department of Energy (DOE) for comment on TIPRO, TXOGA and Governor Abbott’s statements. At the time of writing, the DOE has not yet responded to Rigzone.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
- Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
- Kuwait to Send Europe 5 Times More Diesel
- Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
- China Covid Policy Causes Domestic Air Travel to Yoyo
- Maritime Industry Gets SpaceX's Starlink Internet Coverage
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast