EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has told Rigzone that it has not decided to halt the discretionary Redesignation of Portions of the Permian Basin for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) action.

“Rather, we have placed it in the ‘pending’ portion of the Regulatory Agenda to focus on non-discretionary actions,” an EPA spokesperson said late Monday.

“Removing an action from the Regulatory Agenda requires a notification in the Federal Register,” the spokesperson added.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late last week, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) noted that, within a new regulatory agenda released by the Biden administration, the EPA “seemingly … dropped its pursuit of imposing ‘discretionary redesignation’ of air quality conditions in the Permian Basin”.

“We are relieved to learn that the EPA at this time has decided not to pursue policy changes that would designate portions of the Permian Basin as being in ‘nonattainment’ of federal air standards, something our association has fiercely advocated against,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO, said in the statement.

“Over the past several years, our industry has made monumental steps in reducing air pollutants, and oil and gas producers are already taking the steps needed to improve air quality. In fact, according to a recent study by Texans for Natural Gas, a TIPRO campaign, between 2011 and 2021, methane emissions intensity fell by more than 76 percent in the Permian Basin,” Longanecker added.

“If the administration and EPA want to craft successful policy moving forward, they should be partnering with private industry in a collaborative manner to help advance emissions reduction efforts, not forcing them through unneeded and onerous regulatory mandates,” he continued.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on the same day, Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), said, “the decision by the EPA to not pursue designation of the Permian Basin as a non-attainment area for the ozone standard is the correct one”.

“The wide-open spaces of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico are home to the oil and natural gas that fuel our economy and enhance modern life. Carbon dioxide, methane, and other related emissions have been declining substantially over the last few years and operators are focused on continued good environmental stewardship,” Staples added.

“In fact, oil produced in the Permian Basin is among the cleanest in the world according to its lower carbon intensity. Excessive government regulation is unnecessary and stifles affordable and reliable energy supplies. The oil and natural gas industry remains committed to making smart choices to improve air quality in this region and deliver the resources that are indispensable to our state, nation, and world,” Staples continued.

If allowed to proceed, the EPA’s actions in the Permian Basin could result in “draconian regulations” that would directly interfere with 40 percent of all oil produced in the U.S., the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott noted last week.

“The Permian Basin is the crown jewel of Texas' mighty oil and gas industry, and the State of Texas will do whatever it takes to protect its production and the hundreds of thousands of good-paying energy jobs in our state,” Abbott said.

“While it is encouraging news that the Biden administration has backed down on this disastrous plan, Texas remains ready to fight any job-killing attacks on our critical oil and gas industry. Texas is, and always will be, a pro-energy state, and we will keep a watchful eye for any potential changes or attacks by President Biden that could jeopardize affordable energy prices and the livelihoods of hardworking Texans,” he added.

Rigzone has asked the Department of Energy (DOE) for comment on TIPRO, TXOGA and Governor Abbott’s statements. At the time of writing, the DOE has not yet responded to Rigzone.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com