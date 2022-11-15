EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it is strengthening its proposed standards to cut methane and other air pollution.

If finalized, the standards will protect workers and communities, maintain and create high-quality, union-friendly jobs, and promote U.S. innovation and manufacturing of critical new technologies, all while delivering significant economic benefits through increased recovery of wasted gas, the EPA noted.

The updates, which supplement proposed standards the EPA released back in November 2021, reflect input and feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, and nearly half a million public comments, according to the EPA. The organization said the updates would provide more comprehensive requirements to reduce pollution, “including from hundreds of thousands of existing oil and gas sources nationwide”.

“The United States is once again a global leader in confronting the climate crisis, and we must lead by example when it comes to tackling methane pollution – one of the biggest drivers of climate change,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in an EPA statement.

“We’re listening to public feedback and strengthening our proposed oil and gas industry standards, which will enable innovative new technology to flourish while protecting people and the planet. Our stronger standards will work hand in hand with the historic level of resources from the Inflation Reduction Act to protect our most vulnerable communities and to put us on a path to achieve President Biden’s ambitious climate goals,” he added.

In response to the EPA’s supplemental proposed methane rule, the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, Frank Macchiarola, said, “API looks forward to reviewing the proposed rule in its entirety and will continue to work with EPA in support of a final rule that is cost-effective, promotes innovation, and creates the regulatory certainty needed for long-term planning”.

“Federal regulation of methane crafted to build on industry’s progress can help accelerate emissions reductions while developing reliable American energy. API’s member companies are continuously advancing and deploying new technology to improve methane detection and reduction, and we support efforts to promote this innovation rather than inhibiting it with overly prescriptive red tape,” Macchiarola added.

“Our industry is taking action, and as a result, methane emissions relative to production fell 60 percent from 2011 to 2020. Industry-led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership are helping to continue that progress with the goal of further reducing methane emissions in every major U.S. basin,” he continued.

Also commenting on the supplemental proposed methane rule, the American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) said, “our industry is committed to working with EPA on the federal regulation of methane, in a manner that creates regulatory certainty and allows for domestic producers to provide America and the world with affordable and reliable energy”.

“While we are still digesting the full proposal, at the onset we appreciate EPA’s inclusion of many of the recommendations we made for needed changes and clarifications for upstream. We still have concerns that should be addressed to make key provisions truly workable, but we will continue to work with EPA on meaningful solutions,” AXPC added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com