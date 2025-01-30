EOG Wins Two New PSCs in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago signed two new production sharing contracts with EOG, which is already producing in the Caribbean country.

Trinidad and Tobago signed Wednesday two new production sharing contracts (PSCs) with EOG Resources Ltd., which is already producing in the Caribbean country.

The licenses are part of shallow water areas offered in a 2023-24 bidding round in the twin islands, which opened October 2023 and closed May 2024, according to an online statement by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI).

“EOG continues to be very important to the fabric of the energy sector here in Trinidad and Tobago”, said Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart R Young.

“We at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries have to continue to ensure the relationship is as we have built it to be, with open communication and then we proceed to get more done”, Young added.

EOG managing director George Viera said, “The last time we signed a PSC was in 2005 so it has been a while, approximately 20 years ago and we are excited to get this going”.

The new PSCs are Lower Reverse L and NCMA 4(a), out of three for which the United States oil and gas exploration and production company bid.

Block Lower Reverse L is on the southeast coast of Trinidad island. It has water depths of about 80-200 meters (262.47-656.17 feet). It is near existing EOG infrastructure and producing assets, the MEEI said.

NCMA 4(a) sits on the North Coast Marine Area with water depths of around 100-200 meters. “Entry into NCMA marks a significant milestone for EOG, as it ventures into an area predominantly operated by other companies”, the ministry said.

NCMA hosts seven gas fields to the north of Trinidad: Bougainvillea, Chaconia, Heliconia, Hibiscus, Ixora, Poinsettia and Poinsettia Southwest. The fields, discovered between the late 1970s and the early 1980s and put into production twenty years later, lie on trend with several gas fields on Venezuela's coast, according to Wood Mackenzie.

The ministry said negotiations had been held to improve the terms before the PSCs were signed.

“The execution of these PSCs not only signifies the potential for increasing the hydrocarbon reserves in Trinidad and Tobago but also ensures local development and economic growth through the payment of financial obligations by EOG to the government for research and development, training of nationals and scholarships”, the MEEI said.

Trinidad and Tobago contributed 1,200 barrels a day of crude oil and condensate and 225 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to EOG’s production in the third quarter of 2024, according to the company’s latest results.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com