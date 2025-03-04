EOG Ventures into Bahrain with Exploration Project

EOG and Bapco Energies will 'evaluate a promising gas exploration prospect in the kingdom'.

EOG Resources Inc. is entering Bahrain’s upstream sector through an exploration collaboration with state-owned Bapco Energies.

The companies will “evaluate a promising gas exploration prospect in the Kingdom”, integrated energy company Bapco Energies said in an online statement. They expect to start drilling this year. The area was not disclosed.

“This commitment will advance the Kingdom’s National Energy Strategy through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies to develop natural resources that support Bahrain’s sustainable economic growth”, commented Bapco Energies chief executive Mark Thomas.

The agreement is subject to government approvals, oil and gas explorer and producer EOG said separately.

Currently the Houston, Texas-based company’s production assets are in the United States and Trinidad. EOG also holds an exploration permit offshore Western Australia.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 EOG produced 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed), consisting of 494,600 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and condensate, 2.09 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of natural gas and 252,500 bpd of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The U.S. contributed 493,500 bpd of oil and condensate and 1.84 MMcfd of gas, according to EOG’s quarterly report.

Q4’s total production figure rose 20,000 boed against the prior three-month period.

October-December revenue totaled $5.59 billion, down from $5.97 billion for the prior quarter as crude prices fell, partially offset by an increase in gas and NGL prices.

Operating activities generated $2.76 billion in net cash, down from $3.59 billion for Q3. Operating costs came at $10.15 per boe, stable compared to Q3.

Net profit landed at $1.25 billion, or $2.23 per share - down from Q3’s $1.67 billion. Net income adjusted for nonrecurring or extraordinary items was $1.54 billion, down from Q3’s $1.64 billion.

Adjusted net earnings per share of $2.74 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.

EOG declared a Q4 dividend of $0.975 per share, resulting in an annual rate of $3.9 per share, a 7 percent increase. It repurchased $981 million worth of shares during Q4.

EOG said it made a record cash return to shareholders in 2024 with 98 percent of the company’s full-year free cash flow of $5.34 billion distributed to shareholders.

“Since we initiated share repurchases in 2023, we have reduced our share count by approximately 5 percent”, chair and chief executive Ezra Yacob noted.

EOG ended 2024 with $9.18 billion in current assets including $5.02 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities totaled $4.23 billion including a $33 million current portion of long-term debt.

For 2025 it expects to produce 1.1 MMboed to 1.14 MMboed, compared to actual 2024 production of 1.06 MMboed.

EOG plans to spend $6 billion to $6.4 billion this year, “including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, dry hole costs, and other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges and transactions”.

“The disciplined capital program is anchored by steady year-over-year activity levels in the Delaware Basin, with a step-up in activity in the Utica and Dorado plays”, EOG said. “The plan delivers 3 percent oil volume growth and 6 percent total volume growth through the drilling and completion of 605 net wells across EOG's multi-basin portfolio of high-return inventory.

“The capital program also funds the completion of strategic infrastructure projects and international investment opportunities, including exploration projects in Trinidad and Bahrain”.

