Environmentalists Send Cease-And-Desist Letter To Wintershall Dea

German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has received a letter from compatriot environmental association, ordering it to stop activities under a warning of legal action.

Wintershall Dea received mail from representatives of the environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe e.V. (DUH) on September 3, 2021. In the letter, the DUH calls on our company to sign a cease-and-desist declaration.

Similar letters were also sent to companies in the automotive industry. DUH recently said it was taking legal action against automotive companies BMW and Mercedes-Benz along with Wintershall Dea due to their “climate-damaging business at the expense of our future”.

The organization called for the car manufacturers to phase out the use of combustion engines by 2030 and called on Wintershall Dea to stop developing new oil and gas fields by 2026 at the latest.

According to the environmental organization, the three companies could commit to the missions stated in the letters but if they fail to do so a lawsuit would be filed against them.

Wintershall Dea said on Monday that it does not see that DUH had a right to such a declaration and a response to that effect was sent to the DUH.

“Wintershall Dea does not have any refineries or service stations. As Europe’s leading independent natural gas producer, Wintershall Dea supports the CO2 emission targets the European Union has set,” the company CEO Mario Mehren said at the national congress of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) in Berlin.

“We contribute to more climate protection with our natural gas by replacing coal-fired power generation with more climate-friendly natural gas and enabling the production of hydrogen from natural gas. In this way, our company combines sustainable technologies for protecting the climate with a reliable and secure supply of energy in Europe – quickly and affordably,” he added.

The company claimed that the current energy transition towards a low-carbon economy requires political changes and demands difficult decisions from consumers. Wintershall Dea believes that an adequate and reliable energy supply must be ensured as part of the provision of public services.

“Renewable energies alone will not be able to fully cover the world’s growing energy demand in the foreseeable future. This challenge can be overcome only by a clever mix of renewable and low-carbon energies. Wintershall Dea makes an important contribution to ensuring a reliable and secure energy supply in Europe – at various levels: with natural gas, climate-friendly production, and ambitious climate targets,” Mehren concluded.

It is worth noting that Wintershall Dea defined clear and measurable targets in 2020. Its goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil to net-zero by 2030. Also, Wintershall Dea invests in forward-looking projects such as CCS and hydrogen.