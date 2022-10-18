Environmentalists Campaigning Against TotalEnergies S.Africa Projects

Two NGOs concerned with the environment have launched a campaign calling on TotalEnergies to renounce its offshore oil & gas projects in South Africa.

In South Africa, TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 11B/12B offshore block which contains the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries made in 2019 and 2020 with up to one billion barrels of oil equivalent in total. Last month, the company filed for production rights on the block and relinquished the northern portion of the block.

According to the two organizations – The Green Connection and BLOOM, the oil and gas major plans to invest around $3 billion to launch operations in South Africa’s waters “in areas of spectacular marine biodiversity and at the expense of wildlife and small-scale fishers’ livelihoods.”

The two organizations reminded that the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that “investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness” while the International Energy Agency stressed that “beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our pathway”.

The Green Connection and BLOOM said that the TotalEnergies projects were represented as green energy transition as it would mean a transition from coal to gas but that that was not the case.

Liziwe McDaid, of The Green Connection, said that “exploitation of oil and gas in our oceans is incompatible with South Africa’s climate ambitions. Despite abundant solar and wind resources, our oceans are under threat from oil companies like Total, who seem hellbent on ignoring the climate crisis in their determination to extract their last fossil profits. In 2021, Total withdrew its exploration attempt. Why are they back? Given gas shortages in Europe, it seems that it can only be to add to their profits, but coastal fishing communities don’t benefit from oil profits, and they bear the brunt of disasters like oil spills.”

“Such irresponsible corporations must be stopped by citizens. We call on everyone around the globe to sign our petition against TotalEnergies’ destructive projects in South Africa. We need a maximum amount of citizen pressure before the upcoming 27th Climate COP in Egypt for Total to keep fossil fuels in the ground,” Claire Nouvian of BLOOM added.

The French oil and gas major is, according to the two NGOs, knowingly developing its exploitation project in an area of strong currents and great biodiversity which serves as a “blue corridor” as well as feeding or nesting grounds for thousands of whales, seals, penguins, petrels, albatrosses, endangered leatherback turtles, and fish populations such as snoek or yellowtail fish which lie at the heart of the small-scale fishers’ economy.

It is worth noting that BLOOM, The Green Connection, and South African small-scale fishers were supported at a press conference held in Paris by Members of the French National Assembly and the European Parliament as well as French activist Camille Etienne.

South African activists have been fighting hard against oil majors. Two months ago, a court in South Africa ruled that Shell’s exploration right to conduct seismic surveys on the Wild Coast of South Africa had been granted unlawfully, giving a win to climate activists against the supermajor.

