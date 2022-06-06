Environmental Organizations Protest Jackdaw Development

Environmental organizations from the UK have protested the Government giving the green light to Shell for the development of the Jackdaw offshore project.

It started with nine supporters of the Just Stop Oil coalition throwing red paint over the Queen Elizabeth Building in Edinburgh, demanding the Government protects the ‘livable planet’ and halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents.

Several activists were arrested for criminal damage while the action itself follows a rally attended by Stop Cambo, Extinction Rebellion, and others calling for No New Oil and Gas in response to the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng approving Shell’s Jackdaw North Sea gas field.

“Antonio Gutterres, the UN secretary-general stated that investing in fossil fuels is ‘moral and economic madness’, the IEA said last year that ‘if Governments are serious about the climate, there can be no new fossil fuels from today’. Commissioning new fossil fuel facilities are the morally bankrupt plans of a criminal cartel protecting oil and gas over life on earth. That is why this announcement has been made the night before the Queen’s Jubilee, they think we won’t notice, they think we won’t care, we are here to show them that they are wrong,” one of the activists said – listed only as Alex.

“I believe that we must do anything in our power to show that we’re not ok with these destructive policies. New oil and gas is not the solution, it’s not providing energy security or dealing with the cost of living crisis. If this government wanted that they would be insulating homes and investing in renewables,” another activist stated. “We are demanding an affordable, reliable energy supply that doesn’t destroy the economy, doesn’t cause a cost of living crisis, and doesn’t destroy the livable planet for generations to come. I refuse to stand by as my government’s policies cause countless millions of people to die.”

Another protest followed a few days after as a coalition of groups opposed to new oil and gas gathered outside Edinburgh Sherrif Court to show support for two women held in custody since the initial protest.

Namely, six Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested after throwing over the paint throwing on the Queen Elizabeth Building. Four were released the next day, however, two were held in custody.

All four of those released have bail conditions that mean they must stay out of Edinburgh and cannot attend any authorized or unauthorized protest or procession in Scotland.

Greenpeace UK also put out a response to the Jackdaw field being allowed to go forward. Greenpeace said that the permit approval could be unlawful and will consider taking legal action.

“Approving Jackdaw is a desperate and destructive decision from Johnson’s government and proves there’s no long-term plan.

“They could immediately shave billions off bills, get a grip on UK energy demand, create thousands of jobs, boost our economy, tackle the climate crisis, and avoid future crises – if they just upgrade homes to be warmer and greener, and invest in clean and cheap renewable power.

“But instead, once again, they’re handing out lucrative permits to the likes of Shell for a project that won’t start producing gas for years, that won’t lower our bills but will create massive emissions causing deadly flooding and wildfires, and mass migration from people fleeing the climate crisis.

“This government’s shown no regard for these emissions, or Jackdaw’s ultimate climate impact. We think that’s unlawful; we’re looking at legal action to stop Jackdaw, and fight this every step of the way,” Ami McCarthy, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said.

Shell To Avoid Windfall Tax With Jackdaw

UK taxpayers are set to lose out on over $250 million in windfall tax due to the government approving just a single, new North Sea gas field according to an analysis of Rystad Energy data by the campaign group Uplift.

Environment group StopCambo said that the Chancellor’s windfall tax, announced last week, included a loophole for oil and gas companies that invest in the North Sea. The loophole means that whatever a company spends opening a new North Sea field, almost as much will be discounted from their windfall tax bill.

This subsidy means that Shell, which owns Jackdaw, will pay $264 million less in windfall tax. Shell recorded profits of over $17.6 billion in 2021. According to StopCambo, Shell has paid minimal or negative tax in the UK in recent years.

Jackdaw’s gas is only enough to meet around 1- 2 percent of UK gas demand on average over its short lifetime, StopCambo explained.

"The government must reverse this decision. They know, as well as anyone, that there can be no new oil and gas fields if we’re to maintain a livable climate. Jackdaw’s gas reserves solve nothing, they only make the climate crisis worse. We need an energy strategy from this government that puts the public’s needs for an affordable, clean energy supply over Shell’s need to profit, which means a rapid acceleration of renewable energy and a massive energy efficiency program. This is the only way we’re going to ensure people can afford to stay warm this winter and next, while not setting fire to our only home,” Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, said.

“Shell has recently relocated to London because they knew they’d get an easy ride from this sycophantic government. After a record-breaking first quarter’s profits, not only have they been handed huge tax breaks from new drilling under the bonkers windfall tax, but they are now having Jackdaw’s climate destruction rubber stamped by Kwasi Kwarteng. But the people of London will resist Shell and their destructive extraction at every turn, our futures depend on it,” Joanna Warrington from Fossil Free London added.

StopCambo also noted that Jackdaw’s gas reserves were ‘particularly polluting’ with an unusually high CO2 content. Shell’s application to extract gas from Jackdaw was originally rejected by the regulator OPRED due to what it described as the ‘significant effect’ it would have on the climate.

OPRED has now attached conditions to Shell’s approved plans to mitigate its climate impact. However, the environmental organization stated that it may still mean that Shell’s plans for Jackdaw do not align with the targets and objectives of the UK’s Carbon Budgets nor the industry’s decarbonization commitments in the North Sea Transition Deal.

