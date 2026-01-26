Enverus Releases 'Top Public Onshore E&P Cos in USA' List

Enverus announced that it has released its annual list of 'the top public onshore exploration and production companies in the U.S. based on gross operated production last year'.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Enverus team recently, Enverus announced that it has released its annual list of “the top public onshore exploration and production companies in the U.S. based on gross operated production last year”.

According to the list, which was seen by Rigzone and is titled Top Public Lower 48 Onshore E&P Companies of 1H25 by Gross Operated Production, ExxonMobil ranked first with 1.951 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, followed by Expand Energy, with 1.754 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, and ConocoPhillips, with 1.420 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Occidental Petroleum was ranked fourth, with 1.296 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, and EOG Resources came in fifth, with 1.250 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the list showed.

ExxonMobil’s production had an oil weighting of 53 percent and its active rig count came in at 37, according to Enverus’ list, which highlighted that the company ranked first in 2024. Expand Energy’s production had an oil weighting of one percent and its active rig count came in at eight, the list highlighted. The company ranked second in 2024, the list pointed out.

In terms of oil weighted production, ConocoPhillips came in at 62 percent, Occidental Petroleum came in at 57 percent, and EOG Resources came in at 54 percent, the list revealed. In terms of active rig count, ConocoPhillips had 33, Occidental Petroleum had 30, and EOG Resources had 23, the list showed. ConocoPhillips ranked sixth in last year’s list, Occidental Petroleum was third, and EOG Resources was fourth, Enverus’ list highlighted.

The list showed the Permian basin as the “primary Enverus region” of ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum. It pointed out that the “primary Enverus region” of Expand Energy was the Eastern United States and that the “primary Enverus region” of EOG Resources was the Gulf coast.

Enverus’ list states that “production and ranking for 1H25 include all gross operated production from assets and companies acquired up to and including 12/01/25 as accounted for in Enverus’ platform”.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

“As a result, all changes in rankings are based on organic production changes on the post-transacted assets. Oil production includes condensate. Primary Enverus region refers to the region with the highest contribution to production and ranking in this table, not necessarily for the company as a whole,” it adds.

“Rig numbers are as of 04/01/25. Numbers are subject to change because of lags in reporting,” it continues.

In the statement sent to Rigzone, Enverus highlighted that “six of the top 10 companies list the Permian basin as their primary operating region, reinforcing the basin’s role as the center of U.S. oil and gas production”.

“Production trends this year reinforce how concentrated the U.S. energy supply landscape has become at the top. Strong Permian exposure, scale advantages, ongoing energy consolidation, and increasing rig efficiency help explain why the largest operators continue to widen the gap,” the statement added.

“Movement across the Top 50 Operators list highlights how mergers and acquisitions, regional performance, and portfolio optimization continue to influence competitive positioning,” the statement continued.

“ConocoPhillips, EQT, Crescent Energy, Range Resources, Chord Energy and CNX Resources all posted notable year over year climbs. New entrants include BKV Corporation, TXO Partners, Infinity Natural Resources and Prairie Operating, reflecting ongoing shifts in the Lower 48 landscape,” it went on to state.

Enverus noted in its statement that the ranking “also reveals the ability to integrate assets, adopt advanced analytics, and optimize multi basin development strategies is becoming a defining advantage for public operators”.

In its statement, Enverus highlighted that its top public operators list is “compiled using Enverus Foundations energy data, incorporates last year’s mergers, includes well breakdowns by oil, liquids and gas production, total company well counts, and recent rig count trends”.

Rigzone has contacted ExxonMobil, Expand Energy, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) for comment on the Enverus list and statement. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com