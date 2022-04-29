Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas

Enterprise and Oxy will be working towards a potential carbon dioxide transportation and sequestration solution for the Texas Gulf Coast.

Enterprise Products Partners and Occidental have executed a letter of intent to work towards a potential carbon dioxide transportation and sequestration solution for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The letter of intent was inked between subsidiaries of the two companies – Enterprise Products Operating and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures is focused on advancing cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies, and business solutions that enhance Oxy’s business while reducing emissions. The company has a presence primarily in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The joint project would initially be focused on providing services to emitters in the industrial corridors from the greater Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur areas. The initiative would combine Enterprise’s leadership position in the midstream energy sector with OLCV’s extensive experience in subsurface characterization and CO2 sequestration.

Enterprise would develop the CO2 aggregation and transportation network utilizing a combination of new and existing pipelines along with its expansive Gulf Coast footprint.

Oxy Low Carbon, through its 1PointFive business unit, is developing sequestration hubs on the Gulf Coast and across the U.S., some of which are expected to be anchored by direct air capture facilities.

The hubs will provide access to high-quality pore space and efficient transportation infrastructure, bringing more options to emitters looking to explore viable carbon management strategies. Enterprise and Oxy have begun exploring the commercialization of the potential joint service offering with customers.

“For many years, Enterprise and Oxy have successfully collaborated in developing traditional oil and gas projects,” said A.J. Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “We are excited to evolve that relationship with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures to provide reliable and cost-efficient CO2 transportation and sequestration services to advance a low-carbon economy for the energy capital of the world.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Enterprise to develop a sequestration solution to help industrial emitters reach their net-zero goals,” said Richard Jackson, president of U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management and Operations at Occidental. “We believe that our low-carbon strategy enhances Oxy’s business value and creates a path to net-zero for ourselves while providing organizations everywhere with the tools they need to achieve net-zero or net-negative emissions.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com