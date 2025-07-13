Enstor Gets Green Light for Mississippi Hub Expansion Project

Emerald Storage Holdings LLC, the parent company of Enstor Gas LLC and Mississippi Hub LLC, has received a Notice to Proceed with Construction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the Mississippi Hub Expansion project.

Enstor said in a media release that the Mississippi Hub is a high-deliverability underground natural gas storage facility located on the Bond Salt Dome in Simpson County, Mississippi. The expansion project includes three additional storage caverns, each with approximately 10 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working storage capacity, as well as incremental expansion of the hub’s existing caverns, according to Enstor.

The Mississippi Hub Expansion Project will ultimately introduce up to 33.5 Bcf of additional working gas capacity and up to 0.7 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/day) of new injection capabilities. Once the expansion is finished, the total working gas storage capacity of the Mississippi Hub is anticipated to reach 56.3 Bcf, which is roughly 2.5 times greater than the current capacity of the facility, Enstor said. The total injection capacity will rise to 1.90 MMDth/day, while the withdrawal capacity will stay at 2.40 MMDth/day, as previously certified before the expansion.

Enstor plans to begin construction immediately and anticipates the expansion to be in service by 2028.

FERC approved the construction and operation of the Mississippi expansion project in March, after which Enstor reached its final investment decision.

The company said the first of the three new storage caverns has already been completely contracted under a long-term agreement with a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Inc. for storage services associated with the Southern Natural Gas and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com