EnQuest Picks New Non-Exec Chairman

EnQuest has turned to Gareth Penny to be the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Group with effect from December 6, 2022. Penny will be replacing Martin Houston who will step down from the board on the same day. Penny will also be named Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee.

Penny brings a wealth of board-level experience, having chaired both public and private boards. He is currently chairman of Ninety One, having previously been chairman of Norilsk Nickel, Russia's largest diversified mining and metals company. Penny also served on the board of Julius Baer Group for 12 years. He has extensive experience in extractive industries, having spent 22 years with De Beers and Anglo American, the last five of which he was group chief executive officer of De Beers.

"I am delighted that Gareth has been appointed to the Board as my successor. His extensive board experience will be valuable as EnQuest navigates the energy transition. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with my colleagues on the EnQuest Board and the Company has made significant progress over the last three-years," said the outgoing chairman Martin Houston.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Martin for his important contribution to EnQuest during his tenure and our Senior Independent Director, Howard Paver for running a thorough succession process. I would like to also welcome Gareth as our new Chairman for the next stage of our journey. With his extensive Board level of experience, Gareth will provide invaluable contributions to EnQuest as we continue to execute on our strategy," added EnQuest Chief Executive, Amjad Bseisu.

"I am delighted to be joining EnQuest at this exciting time in the Company's development. EnQuest is a transition company, being a proven leader in late-life asset management, and has an exciting opportunity to repurpose assets and deliver on its decarbonization ambitions. I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the management team as we implement EnQuest's strategy," Gareth Penny said as he steps into the role of EnQuest Chairman.

