EnQuest, Partners Win Rights to Develop 155 Bscf of Seligi Gas

As part of the concession, the partners plan to supply around 70 (MMscf) of sales gas.

EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia Ltd. has won the rights to develop approximately 155 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf), or 27 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), of Seligi field gas resources. The company said in a media release that it will modify its existing infrastructure to develop the non-associated gas resources.

The company said that, together with its partners, Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and E&P Malaysia Venture Sdn. Bhd. (EPMV), it has signed an agreement with the national energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) for the annexation of the Seligi field's non-associated gas and condensate.

EnQuest said the resources will become part of the PM8 (Extension) production sharing contract (PM8E PSC) effective January 1, 2025, through the agreement. In addition, the parties have also agreed on the key terms for the PM8E upstream gas sales agreement relating to the supply of natural gas produced from PM8E PSC, it said.

EnQuest said that the agreement enables the PM8E PSC parties to develop and commercialize the non-associated gas resources in the PM8E PSC contract area and, in line with expected demand, supply around 70 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) per day of sales gas.

The company said it intends to modify its existing infrastructure to produce additional gas. According to EnQuest, it is the cost-efficient way of delivering new volumes into the Peninsular Malaysia gas system, helping the nation meet its increasing energy needs. These volumes also increase the gas component of EnQuest’s production, which aligns with the Group’s strategic aim to reduce its overall carbon intensity, the company said.

“I am pleased with the signing of this agreement, which enables EnQuest to develop and supply non-associated gas through our existing infrastructure… Malaysia is a key area for EnQuest’s growth strategy, and this agreement complements the signing of the DEWA Complex Cluster SFA PSC in October this year”, Amjad Bseisu, EnQuest Chief Executive Officer, said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com