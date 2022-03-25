EnQuest Man To Take On CFO Role At Tullow

Tullow Oil has named Jonathan Swinney as the new CFO and Executive Director of the company.

Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Jonathan Swinney as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company.

Tullow said that Swinney was the current CFO of EnQuest and would join Tullow later this year. As previously announced, Richard Miller – Tullow’s Group Financial Controller – will act as the interim CFO until Swinney arrives at the company.

Swinney brings extensive oil and gas and capital markets experience to Tullow having served as EnQuest’s founding CFO since 2010.

In this period, EnQuest has developed its business in the UK and Malaysia and undertaken several asset acquisitions and major capital markets transactions.

He is a chartered accountant and a qualified solicitor. Swinney joined Petrofac as the head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 2008 before joining EnQuest and before that worked in investment banking.

“I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Swinney to Tullow. Jonathan has a proven track record in the oil & gas sector of working in complex operating environments and driving capital discipline and efficiency. He has the right mix of the sector and corporate finance experience that Tullow needs, and I am looking forward to working with Jonathan and Rahul as we build Tullow as a leader in the African oil and gas sector,” Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of Tullow, said.

“I would also like to thank Les Wood, who is stepping down from the Board at the end of this month, for all his hard work and dedication to Tullow over the past five years as CFO,” Nhleko added.

In recent company news, Tullow completed the pre-emption related to the sale of Occidental Petroleum’s interests in the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana to Kosmos Energy. The cash consideration paid on completion was $118 million.

This transaction increases Tullow’s equity interests to 38.9 percent in the Jubilee field and 54.8 percent in the TEN fields and adds around 5,000 bopd of unhedged daily production. This puts the company’s 2022 production guidance somewhere in the region of 59,000 to 65,000 bopd.

The Jubilee field straddles both the West Cape Three Points and Deepwater Tano (DWT) blocks in the Tano Basin offshore Ghana. The first production from the Jubilee field came in late 2010 and from Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) field in 2016.

